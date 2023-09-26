9.25.23, 10 p.m. -- Dry for now, but by the weekend, look for more rain

TechCrunch

Telegram, the popular messenger with 800 million monthly active users worldwide, is inching closer to adopting an ecosystem strategy that is reminiscent of WeChat's super app approach. Certain aspects of the ecosystem will be decentralized with help from two heavyweights: Telegram's crypto partner TON Foundation and WeChat's owner Tencent. Telegram has been working on a platform where third-party developers, from games to restaurants, can build mini apps to interact with users.