$9.4 billion plastics facility to be built on slave burial grounds, report says

Community activists in St. James Parish, Louisiana, are demanding land permits for a $9.4 billion plastics facility be revoked after archaeologists may have discovered the project is scheduled to be built atop several slave burial grounds, a report shows.

Organizers with RISE St. James provided a "comprehensive and detailed report" by Coastal Environments Inc. to the St. James Parish Council that shows FG LA LLC, better known as Formosa Plastics, has been aware since 2018 that the land set aside for the project is above as many as seven cemeteries that could contain hundreds of slaves.

Formosa Plastics didn't immediately respond to repeated requests for comment from ABC News.

"The enslaved people in these gravesites had no choice in where they lived, where they worked, where they died and where they were buried," said Sharon Lavigne of RISE St. James. "Our ancestors are crying out to us from their graves -- they are telling us to not let industry disturb their burial sites. Formosa Plastics did not inform the citizens of St. James or the parish council of the existence of the graves when they knew -- they don't care, they just want to profit from St. James Parish."

PHOTO: Gail LeBoeuf, a member of RISE St. James, carries flowers as they seek access to a burial site on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La., March 11, 2020. (Gerald Herbert/AP) More

Ethylene oxide is used to produce other ingredients that are used in other chemicals like antifreeze.

Coastal Environments, aka CEI, a firm that specializes in environmental and archeological services, alerted to the Louisiana Division of Archaeology in 2018 that based on maps from 1877 and 1978 the existence of two cemeteries on the former Acadia and Buena Vista plantations.

MORE: Slave cemetery poses questions for Florida country club

"The significance of this discovery for descendants, and for history, cannot be overstated," said Pam Spees, a senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights who's representing RISE. "This land has a value and meaning that should be honored and protected against this kind of harmful development that will only serve to destroy, rather than help, build the community of descendants of those from whom so much was taken.”

Members of RISE St. James have long known there are burial sites of enslaved people along the Mississippi River.

"Formosa's consultants were sent back out to survey the site again, having not found any cemeteries the first time," according to a letter sent to the parish on Wednesday from Spees and other representatives for RISE. "They marked out a cemetery on the former Buena Vista plantation but believed the cemetery on the Acadia plantation had been destroyed under previous ownership."

PHOTO: Flowers are placed on a fence at a burial ground after members of RISE St. James conducted a live stream video, on property owned by Formosa, in St. James Parish, La., March 11, 2020. (Gerald Herbert/AP) More

The letter also said that the plastics company didn't mention the findings by Coastal Environments, and that the company's consultants "chose to investigate an area where the cemetery was not located."

Formosa Plastics' spokeswoman Janile Parks told The Associated Press via email on Wednesday that the company is following the law and has fenced off the burial ground they found.

MORE: Texas Drought Unearths Long-Lost Slave Cemetery

"FG will continue to be respectful of historical burial grounds and will continue to follow all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations related to land use and cultural resources," Parks wrote.

"Historically, it has been a challenge to locate the burial grounds of enslaved people before harm was done to such graves upon inadvertent discovery," Spees wrote. "Had it not been for the archaeologist at CEI working independently and going out of his way to alert the Division of Archaeology to the likely existence of these graves, more graves may have been destroyed and lost forever to history and to descendants."