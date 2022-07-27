A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

Michael Msika and Sagarika Jaisinghani
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Firms in the US and Europe worth more than $9.4 trillion will report their latest figures tomorrow at a time when concern over the impact of rampant inflation on corporate profitability is at fever pitch. And coming right on the back of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting and on the same day as a slew of major macro-economic data, there will be a huge amount for market watchers to digest.

“No doubt it’s going to be very busy, but we love a busy markets week,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor in London. She would normally write the firm’s morning markets round-up email by herself, but on Thursday will be mobilizing a team of analysts to help cope with the rush.

In a year that the S&P 500 and other major indexes have slumped into bear market territory, the day will have a lot riding on it. Particularly after a recent rally in equities, which appear to have already priced in a disappointing earnings season to date, sending the Stoxx Europe 600 Index up 4.7% in July.

“The stakes are high for stocks on Thursday with regards to earnings since the rally of the past week means valuations are now higher, slightly dropping the bar for disappointment,” said James Athey, investment director at Abrdn Plc.

The load is heavy on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, S&P 500 members with a combined market value of $6.8 trillion will report on Thursday, in total spanning 55 companies if constituents of the Nasdaq 100 are also included. Big Tech will be a particular focus with results from Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Intel Corp.

For Europe, the count is even bigger, with more than 80 Stoxx 600 firms expected to report in what is set to be one of the busiest earnings days in at least a decade. They have a combined market capitalization of $2.6 trillion and include the likes of Nestle SA, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Shell Plc and Banco Santander SA.

On Wednesday, Adidas AG fell after issuing a profit warning after its sales were hit by lockdowns and consumer boycotts in China. Deutsche Boerse AG climbed after strong first-half revenue performance. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced after Microsoft Corp. gave an upbeat sales forecast.

As usual, traders, investors and brokers are drawing up plans to make sure they can stay on top of things. “I’ve bought in an industrial sized box of Yorkshire Tea to keep the brain caffeinated and the cake tin has been stocked with sugar laden treats,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell Plc.

The key for equity analysts will be to provide quick reactions for investors, according to Georgios Ierodiaconou, who covers telecommunications for Citigroup Inc. Those reporting on his watch Thursday are Telefonica SA, Inwit SpA, Cellnex Telecom SA, Orange SA and BT Plc, which have a total market value of $109 billion.

“There isn’t much time to go into details as you would normally do, or have ongoing discussions with people about specific results,” Ierodiaconou said by phone. “You just work like a robot in a way and go through the process.”

Given the high volume of newsflow, plenty of volatility is likely on the day, with options markets implying more than 5% moves for stocks including ArcelorMittal SA, AB InBev, Weir Group Plc, Repsol SA, VeriSign Inc., VF Corp., Amazon.com, Intel and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., according to Cowen’s London trading desk.

“With almost 15% of the European market reporting that morning in theory it’s the most significant micro day of the season,” said Carl Dooley, Cowen’s head of trading for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Market participants will already have plenty on their plate even before the first earnings release crosses the tape. A 75 basis-point Fed rate hike is fully expected on Wednesday, and with financial markets starting to anticipate a peak in the central bank’s hawkishness, its commentary will be closely scrutinized.

And as if that wasn’t enough, US second-quarter gross domestic product and weekly jobs data, as well as German inflation numbers will add to analysts’ load.

Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

According to Laura Cooper, senior investment strategist for iShares EMEA at BlackRock International, this earnings season warrants more caution than in the past given the flurry of macroeconomic challenges. “We’re in this heightened macro uncertain environment, and we are starting to see demand pressures seep into earnings and that could escalate through the back half of the year,” she said.

AJ Bell’s Hewson will spend Thursday working from her kitchen table, meaning her time will be “all about juggling” between media requests and the demands of two teenagers. Of her supplies of tea and cake, “I can’t guarantee what might be left by the time Apple and Amazon dish up their offering,” she said.

(Updates with latest earnings in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What to Expect From the Fed’s Policy Review Today

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten-year Treasury yields have slumped almost 75 basis points in just a matter of weeks as investors fret about the prospect of a recession, providing a glum backdrop to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that concludes today. Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday

  • Analysis-Investors gauge U.S. stocks rebound: 'suckers' rally' or market bottom?

    As investors await another jumbo-sized rate increase from the Federal Reserve, they are taking the temperature of a weeks-long U.S. stock market rally that followed a vicious first-half selloff. Even after Tuesday's sharp fall, the S&P 500 remained up 7% from its June 16 low, buoyed in part by expectations that the Fed will pause its aggressive rate hikes early next year and a recent decline in commodity prices that investors hope will help ease inflation. "We think this is a bear market suckers' rally," said Steve Chiavarone, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, who believes the Fed will remain hawkish longer than expected and has reduced his equity exposure as the S&P pushed higher over the last few weeks.

  • July Will Probably Mark Peak Fed Hawkishness. Betting on What’s Next Is Trickier.

    Investors and many Wall Street economists and strategists have been anticipating a quick flip from rate hikes to rate cuts by early next year

  • Bullish Sentiment Creeps Back Into Oil Markets

    It appears that bullish sentiment is creeping back into oil markets as traders open long positions on the belief that the selloff earlier this month was overdone

  • 'Hides the pooch': This loose but 'not sloppy loose' button-down is on sale for only $25

    Lightweight and flattering, it's a great top to add to your summer rotation.

  • Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Fed Decision

    U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of a policy decision from the Federal Reserve that will be closely watched for clues about its interest-rate plans in the months ahead.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks for Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best energy stocks for inflation. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Energy Stocks for Inflation. Energy stocks prove to be a haven for investors who scramble to safeguard their money during times of inflation and crisis. A report from Hartford Funds shows […]

  • Puma raises full-year revenue outlook after solid Q2

    German sportswear maker Puma reported stronger than expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday on "very strong growth" across its product range and raised its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022. The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 34.4% on the year to 146 million euros ($148.06 million), compared with analysts' average forecast for EBIT of 128.94 million euros. "We feel that the increased investments into R&D, Innovation and Product Development over the past years are starting to pay off," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden said in a statement.

  • Valero, Occidental, and 3 Other Oil Companies Pumping Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • Gartner forecasts chip sales growth to slow down in 2022, fall next year

    IT research firm Gartner said on Wednesday it expects global semiconductor sales growth to slow down in 2022 and fall 2.5% next year, hurt by weak sales of mobile phones and personal computers. Rising inflation, and higher energy and fuel costs are putting pressure on consumer disposable income, affecting spending on electronic products such as PCs and smartphones, the research firm said. It forecast global semiconductor revenue to grow 7.4% in 2022 to $639.2 billion, down from its previous view of 13.6% growth, and compared with growth of 26.3% last year.

  • This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street

    Companies with multibagger potential can be hard to find in the stock market, and some might be tempted to turn to Wall Street analysts for ideas and inspiration. With that in mind, let's consider one company the Street is bullish on right now: small-cap biotech Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB). Does Provention Bio have what it takes?

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Braces for Gazprom to Cut Nord Stream Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is expected Wednesday to halve natural gas supplies via its most important link to the European Union to about 20% of capacity, in a move that could test the bloc’s unity five months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will S

  • South Korean government, police clash on oversight

    A bid by South Korea's government to increase police oversight has sparked a protest by some officers, which drew criticism on Monday from a top minister who referred to the role the security forces played in the past to support authoritarian rule. The dispute comes as a new conservative government is settling in and trying to limit the impact of some changes made by the previous liberal government, including on the sharing of powers and responsibilities between the police and prosecutors. Nearly 50 chiefs of police stations from across the country met on Saturday, with 150 joining online, in a protest against a government plan to create an interior ministry bureau to oversee police affairs.

  • Viktor Orban Will Still Speak at CPAC Despite ‘Nazi’ Speech Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- A gathering of US conservatives in Texas next week will still include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a speaker despite his recent comments which prompted a long-time ally to resign from his government and compare his comments to Nazism.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak W

  • Planning to Retire in the Next 3-5 Years? What to Consider Today

    As you inch closer to retirement, here are three big-picture things you need to think through to be financially and emotionally prepared.

  • Russian command facing dilemma in Donbas and southern Ukraine, says British intel

    Inconclusive fighting continues both in the Donbas and Kherson sectors of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its July 25 intelligence update.

  • Air travel chaos and disruptions around the world could last until the end of 2023, says CEO of London's Heathrow Airport

    It would take around 12 to 18 months for airlines to hire enough staff and handle the surge in travel demand, John Holland-Kaye told Bloomberg.

  • 200 Russian troops and 1 warplane downed by Ukrainian military

    Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 39,700 of its troops, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in their morning update on July 25 on Facebook.

  • Adam Kinzinger says it's 'disgusting' for Democrats to support election deniers thinking they'll be easy to beat, warning that these plans could backfire

    Kinzinger said Democrats backing "crazy" people in GOP primaries meant they did not understand the real threat these individuals pose if they win.

  • Mans drags woman into car at Walmart, then leads police on 110 mph chase, SC cops say

    Police are investigating him for kidnapping.