9 accusers bring new lawsuit against Epstein's Estate, alleging sexual abuse dating back to 1978, including an accusation that Epstein raped an 11 years old

Netflix

Nine new accusers brought forth a lawsuit against Jeffery Epstein's Estate.

The new lawsuit alleges abuses dating back to 1978, far before any other alleged cases against the late financier.

Five of the women in the lawsuit said they were minors when they were abused, including one who said she was 11-years-old and another who said she was 13-years-old.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Nine new accusers brought forth a lawsuit against Jeffery Epstein's Estate alleging sexual abuse as early as 1978, far before any other abuse allegations against the sex offender, The Daily Beast reported.

Five of the women in the lawsuit allege Epstein abused them when they were underage. A woman from Florida alleges Epstein assaulted her when she was 11-years-old.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims that Epstein "sexually assaulted, abused, battered and digitally penetrated her on three, separate occasions." The woman who says she was 11 at the time of the abuses also alleges Epstein forced her "to perform oral sex on him."

Another woman from Tennessee alleged that she was raped multiple times by Epstein starting when she was 13-years-old. The lawsuit claims that Epstein "sexually assaulted, abused, battered, and raped her multiple times."

"Plaintiffs were all sexually battered, assaulted, and abused by Epstein as a part of the same conduct, occurrence, plan, scheme and/or transaction that was perpetrated, conducted, organized and/or performed in New York, Florida, New Mexico, South Carolina, California, the United States Virgin Islands and other places by Epstein and his associates," the lawsuit said.

Epstein, 66, died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center where he was being held after being arrested on July 6 on charges of sex trafficking underage girls in the early 2000s, to which he pleaded not guilty, Business Insider previously reported.

Story continues

In 2005, detectives in Palm Beach, Florida investigated Epstein after a woman claimed a wealthy man named "Jeff" had molested her step-daughter.

In 2007, Epstein was granted immunity from federal prosecution after he cut a secret deal with then-US Attorney Alex Acosta. He pleaded guilty only to solicitation of prostitution and the procurement of minors for prostitution.

He registered as a sex-offender in 2008. In 2018, The Miami Herald's Julie Brown reported that 80 women alleged Epstein molested or abused them, and victims came forward and alleged Epstein routinely abused underage girls in his Palm Beach mansion.

Read the original article on Business Insider