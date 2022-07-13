9 Amazon Prime Day TV deals, with all-time low prices on Samsung and Sony OLED displays
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Amazon Prime Day deals continue to pour in during the big sale event's second day. TVs are one of the most popular products you can shop for right now, and for good reason — brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung are down to their best prices of the year, including their high-end models.
Below, we rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals from Amazon and a few competing retailers. Most notably, several fantastic 2021 TV models are down to all-time low prices. Though these may not be the latest models, their technology is current and we still recommend them when they go on sale. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page with more Prime Day TV discounts as they go live.
The best Prime Day Deals on 75-inch and larger TVs
The best Prime Day deals on 55-to-65-inch TVs
The best Prime Day deals on 24-to-43-inch TVs
