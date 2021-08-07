We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents

The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro

The Best Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops

Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers

Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops

Best Deals on iPads

Best Deals on Apple Watches

Best Deals on iPhones

Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply.

But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell Apple products are very eager to win your business. And that means you can find some incredible Apple deals at stores like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

In fact, this summer has been a bonanza for Apple fans looking to score popular Apple products at a serious discount. And we’re not just talking about measly 10% discounts, but serious savings up to 25%.

Best of all, these Apple deals don’t just cover previous generation products from 2018 or 2019, but brand new products like the AirPods Max over-ear headphones or the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro.

So before you buy any Apple devices this year, you’ll want to check the list of sales below. You might just save $200 on the laptop, headphones or wireless earbuds of your dreams. Keep reading to find the latest list of the best Apple deals and the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Max, M1 MacBook Pro laptops and more new products.

Editor’s Note: The deals and discounts described below are subject to change at any time. Many of the best Apple deals are semi-permanent, but we will try to update this page when major price changes occur.

The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

Apple’s newest audio product, are seriously impressive. If you’re an audiophile who’s looking to get the absolute best in audio quality and active noise cancellation, then the AirPods Max are the best headphones for sale right now. However, on top of best-in-class audio, the AirPods Max headphones have another feature that puts other headphones to shame. The AirPods Max are compatible with Dolby Atmos and boast “spatial audio,” which means you can enjoy the kind of surround sound that previously only existed in movie theaters and luxury home theater setups. When watching your favorite movies or listening to music with Dolby Atmos technology, you’ll truly be immersed in a soundscape like never before. Combined with excellent noise cancellation, and you’ve got truly mind-blowing audio.

Of course, that’s why these over-ear headphones are so expensive. However, don’t pay full price like everyone else. You can find some great deals on AirPods Max headphones below.

Get AirPods Max Headphones for $529 at Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy is offering a 4% discount on the new AirPods Max headphones. With a full retail price of $549.99, that brings the sale price down to $529.00. It’s obviously not a major discount, but if you were planning on picking up a pair anyway, saving $20 is not nothing. For all the reasons we’ve already explained, we believe the AirPods Max 100% justify their price tag.

SAVE $20 NOW

Apple AirPods Max Silver



Buy: Apple AirPods Max $529.00

Get AirPods Max Headphones for $459.99 – Open Box Deals

Some of the best Apple deals of 2021 come courtesy of Best Buy. Thanks to the retailer’s “Open Box” deals, you can buy brand new merchandise at a serious discount. Open Box deals typically involve returned products, usually unopened, that for various reasons ended up back in Best Buy’s stores. In practice, these items are usually indistinguishable from brand-new items. I personally had the chance to test an Open Box pair of AirPods Max headphones recently, and I can verify that they looked and worked like a brand new product. Right now, you can find AirPods Max headphones at Best Buy for just $459.99, the lowest price we’ve been able to find at any retailer.

To find these deals, look for the “Buying Options” section of the product page on the Best Buy website.

SAVE 16% NOW

Apple AirPods Max Headphones



Buy: Apple AirPods Max (Open Box) $459.99

The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro

Big retailers like Amazon and Walmart have taken an “always-on” approach when it comes to AirPods. If you’re looking for the best AirPods deals, then you should know that these audio products are pretty much always on sale to some degree. However, we recently saw prices on the AirPods Pro drop to their lowest price point ever, which we haven’t seen since Amazon Prime Day back in mid-June. On top of that, the original Apple AirPods are also on sale at a variety of retailers.

While there are plenty of other great wireless earbuds for sale in 2021 from brands like Samsung, Sony, Jabra and Master & Dynamic, Apple’s popular earbuds are a great choice if you mostly use Apple products. These earbuds seamlessly connect to iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and other Apple products, and they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Throw in a fantastic battery and excellent noise-canceling (though not the best in the world), and it’s easy to see why AirPods are so incredibly popular.

Best Apple Deals on AirPods Pro

Where can you find the best deals on the new AirPods Pro? After a recent price drop, Amazon has the best AirPods Pro deal we’ve been able to find. Right now, you can buy these wireless earbuds for just $197 via Amazon Prime. Just how popular are these buds? These audio devices have a 4.8-star rating after nearly 225,000 reviews.

SAVE 21% NOW

best deals on airpods pro deals



Buy: AirPods Pro – Amazon $197.00

Best Apple Deals on AirPods

You can buy wired AirPods for as little as $120 right now, a 25% discount. If you don’t care about wireless charging, then this is probably the best deal you’ll find on any wireless earbuds from any brand or retailer. For this reason, these are the world’s best cheap wireless earbuds in 2021 — at least while this discount is available. If wireless charging is important to you, then you can find the wireless AirPods for sale on both Amazon and Walmart for just $149, a 25% discount. (Occasionally, we’ve seen Walmart drop prices on the wireless AirPods to $145, but this discount is no longer available.)

Of course, you could pay just $40 more for the AirPods Pro, which boasts active noise-cancellation, longer battery life and more advanced features for a similar price.

Apple AirPods (Wired) Deals

Buy: AirPods (Wired) $119.00

Buy: AirPods (Wireless) $129.98



Buy: AirPods (Wireless) – Walmart $149.99

The Best Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops

Regular readers of Spy will know by now that we’re obsessed with the M1 chip. The newest generation of Apple processors is so powerful that it’s an order of magnitude faster than the chips that came before it. Let’s put this in perspective. Say you bought a brand new iMac in 2019. At the time, this $2,000 machine was the top-of-the-line desktop computer for creative professionals running video editing software. Now, your fancy desktop computer is actually slower than the 2020 M1 Mac Mini, a product that used to be an afterthought in the desktop market. The new M1 chip is so fast, the M1 MacBook Air pretty much makes the MacBook Pro obsolete.

For college students, creative professionals and everyday use, the M1 MacBook Air and Pro are the best laptops of the year, again. Best of all, because these laptops were released in Fall 2020, it’s easy to find them on sale. Typically, you can buy a 2020 M1 MacBook Air for $899, a 10% discount over the full retail price of $1,000. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the M1 MacBook deals in hopes that the price would drop again, but we think this is the lowest they’re going to go until a new generation of MacBooks arrives.

Read More: The Best Back To School Laptop Deals

Buy M1 MacBook Air Laptops for $899

We recommend heading to Amazon for the best deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops. This 13.3-inch laptop is super-thin and super-fast. In previous years, the MacBook Air was a lightweight compared to the MacBook Pro, but with the M1 chip, that’s no longer the case. Even for serious projects like photo or video editing, this laptop is up for the challenge. Faster, more powerful and much cheaper than comparable small laptops, it’s hard for us to imagine a better laptop right now.

SAVE $100 NOW

M1 MacBook Air Deals

Buy: M1 MacBook Air $899.00



Buy: M1 MacBook Air (Open Box) $854.99

Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers

Like we stated above, the Mac Mini used to be an afterthought in the crowded desktop market — until the M1 chip came along. Now, you can create a fast and reliable computing setup for work or school with the M1 Mac Mini, which is available at bargain prices. Occasionally, we see prices on the M1 Mac Mini drop to $600, but more often it’s sold for $650 via retailers like Amazon. Even at that price, it’s one of the best computer deals we’ve seen all year long, so we recommend jumping on it. At this price, the Mac Mini isn’t just one of the best Apple deals of 2021, it’s one of the best desktop computers of the year, full stop.

Read More: Best Amazon Deals

2020 Apple M1 Mac Mini Deals

Buy: 2020 M1 Mac Mini $649.00

Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops

The M1 Macbook Pro does have a few components that the MacBook Air lacks. The MacBook Pro does feature the Touch Bar feature, which you’ll either love or hate. In addition, the Pro version of this laptop features a cooling fan, which makes it more comfortable to operate and will likely have a long-term benefit in terms of performance and durability. For the average person, the Air offers more than enough computing power; however, if you are a professional who wants to push your new laptop to the max, then this is the computer for you.

Read More: The Best Laptops for College Students

Get the M1 MacBook Pro for $1,099

Right now you can save $200, or 15%, on the full retail price of the M1 MacBook Pro. Via Amazon Prime, you can buy this impressive laptop for $1,099.99, which is the lowest price we’ve been able to find. If you’re determined to save even more, Best Buy has Open Box deals on this device starting at $989, although these devices might have some minor signs of prior use.

SAVE $200 NOW

M1 MacBook Pro Deals

Buy: M1 MacBook Pro $1,099.99



Buy: M1 MacBook Pro (Open Box) Starting At $989.99

Best Deals on iPads

The 2020 generation of the iPad was yet another slam dunk from Apple. Look, we promise that Apple isn’t paying us to promote these devices. That’s the thing — Apple doesn’t need to, because the latest generation of chips is just that dang good. Inside the 2020 iPad, you’ll find either an A12 or A14 bionic chip with a neural engine and Apple’s famous Retina Display. These iPads are so fast that for a lot of people they can completely replace your laptop. In fact, if you mostly use your device for streaming, apps and browsing the internet, then that’s exactly what we recommend. (In that case, we recommend going with additional memory and investing in some of the best iPad accessories.)

Looking for the best Apple deals? Then you can find some great discounts on the latest tablets from Apple. Unfortunately, the 2021 iPad Pro isn’t available at a discount yet, but you can find great deals on the almost-as-impressive 2020 models.

Get the 2020 Apple iPad for $299

For most people, the 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch tablet is an excellent option. While it lacks the A14 chip, it’s a solid choice if you don’t need high performance from your tablet. If you’re using this for everyday browsing and streaming, and if you have a computer or laptop for work, then we highly recommend this Apple tablet. This is also one of the most highly-rated products we’ve ever seen on Amazon. With more than 48,800 reviews, this iPad has an overall rating of 4.9-stars. You can also order it for 9% less than its full retail price via Amazon Prime.

SAVE $30

2020 Apple iPad Deals

Buy: 2020 Apple iPad 10.2 Inch $299.00

Best Deals on Apple Watches

It’s hard to imagine now, but the Apple Watch was once seen as something of a flop. The continued success shows that that the Apple Watch beat the skeptics, and the Series 6 continues to innovate, especially in the health space. For example, you can measure blood oxygen and check your heart rhythm. You can also track fitness, and switch between activities like swimming, cycling and running. There are a handful of deals you can scoop up now on the Series 6 which we’ve listed below.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 for $349

SAVE $50

The Apple Watch Series 6 retails for a buck shy of $400, but it’s available for $349 right now, or $50 off. It’s available in either 40mm or a larger 44mm. There’s the GPS version of the watch, which is in stock now, or the GPS + cellular version, which is listed as “In Stock Soon,” and is a more expensive version. Plus, a variety of colors are available, including blue, pink, white and black.

apple watch series 6

Buy: Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) $349.00

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm for 349.00

Save $80

The 44mm version of the Series 6 is available from Walmart, and it’s also $349 right now. A few different colors are available, including the Red Product(RED) colorway, which helps support charitable giving. The larger screen size is typically more expensive than the smaller one, making this a must-have for those looking to grab a great deal.

apple watch series 6



Buy: Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) $349.00

Best Deals on iPhones

Many deals on iPhones come from providers, so the deals that are available to you may depend on who your provider is and whether or not you’re looking to switch. Many deals will also be contingent on you, the customer, doing something, whether that’s trading in your old phone or adding a new line. That said, if you really do need to add a new line or get rid of a busted phone, these kinds of deals can be great.

Get the iPhone 11 for $10 a month from AT&T

The iPhone 11 is available for $10 a month from AT&T, instead of $16.67. That’s for the 64GB version. For higher GB versions the deal gets less substantial. You can also save more if you decide to trade in your old device.

apple iphone 11



Buy: Apple iPhone 11 $10/mo

Get the Apple iPhone SE with Premium Wireless for $30/Month

Tired of tablet-sized smartphones? The Apple iPhone SE is just about the smallest smartphone you can buy, and it boasts the same A13 chip found in the iPhone 11, plus a water-resistant exterior and a dual SIM card. In short, the iPhone SE packs a lot into a smaller package. Mint Mobile has a unique deal on the device — for $15 a month, you get the phone, and for $15 more, you get two years of premium wireless.

apple iphone se



Buy: Apple iPhone SE + 2 Years Premium Wireless $30/mo

