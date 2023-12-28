9 of the area's best sparkling wines to ring in the new year | Phil Your Glass

All three of Ken Stewart's restaurants feature two exclusive sparkling wines made by Gruet Winery.

While you're out dancing and prancing this New Year's Eve, it’s helpful to know which restaurants pour the best sparkling wines by the glass.

Here are nine of my favorites available in the area to keep you feeling festive all night long.

Gruet Winery brut, brut rosé

Restauranteur Ken Stewart has two private-label sparkling wines chilled and ready to go. His trademark logo is on bottles of brut and brut rosé. They are a special blend made for Stewart by Gruet Winery in New Mexico and served at his Ken Stewart’s Grille (1970 W. Market St.), Tre Belle and Lodge restaurants (both at 1911 N. Cleveland Massillon Road in Bath) for $16 a glass or $63 a bottle.

Gruet Winery was founded by the same family that owns Gilbert Gruet’s Champagne house in Bethon, France. It's highly regarded by sommeliers for its amazing quality and affordable price.

Domaine Carneros brut

Papa Joe’s in Merriman Valley (1561 Akron Peninsula Road) will be serving Domaine Carneros brut by Taittinger for $18 per glass. This bottle was rated No. 33 in the world in an article published this month by Wine Spectator Magazine.

The amazing wine shop at Papa Joe's features more than 70 different sparkling wines. Prices range from $18.99 for a bottle of Mionetto prosecco rosé to $600 for a bottle of the uber-regal Louis Roederer Cristal brut rosé Champagne.

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

Regency Wine Bar in Fairlawn (115 Ghent Road) is one place where you can get a $20 glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

Unfortunately, the popular wine bar will be closed on New Year’s Eve, so if you want to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with this splendiferous French Champagne, you’ll have to head north on Ghent Road (826 N. Cleveland Massillon Road) with your $20 to Lanning’s Restaurant in Bath.

Bonfadini Franciacorta brut/Cremant De Limous rosé

Beau’s on the River, inside the Sheraton Suites Hotel in Cuyahoga Falls (1989 Front St.), is serving up an amazing one-two combination of bubbles by the glass.

Bonfadini Franciacorta brut is my favorite sparkling wine on the planet. At $15 per glass, this is a bubblicious pour.

On a tighter budget? Try a glass of Cremant De Limous rosé from France. It has creamy strawberry flavors, a nice dry finish, and millions of shooting stars in your glass. You won’t find a better $10 glass of sparkling wine in the area.

Beau’s Grille in Fairlawn (3180 W. Market St.), meanwhile, always pours Bonfadini Franciacorta brut for $12 a glass. Best price in town.

Scarpetta prosecco

Raphael Vaccaro, owner of Vaccaro's Trattoria in Bath (1000 Ghent Rd.), is pouring glasses of Scarpetta prosecco. It’s the same sparkling wine poured at Michelin-starred and James Beard Foundation Award-winning restaurant Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, Colorado.

The restaurant and Scarpetta wine brand are owned by master sommelier Bobby Stuckey and Chef Lachlan Patterson.

“I just think this is wonderful,” said Vaccaro about the prosecco.

Moët Impérial

Eden Wine Bar located inside the Corner Provisions in Bath (1070 Ghent Road) will be celebrating with $20 glasses of Moët Impérial from the iconic French Champagne house Moët & Chandon.

Avanzi Lugana brut

Mickey’s Irish Pub in Cuyahoga Falls (1846 Front St.) pours $8 glasses of Avanzi Lugana brut. This bottle was featured among this year's Feast of the 7 Delicious wines.

Cheers, and happy holidays!

Reach Phil Masturzo at philyourglass@gmail.com for any questions or recommendations. Follow him on Instagram @pmasturzo_philyourglass.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 9 of the best sparkling wines to ring in the new year | Phil Your Glass