9 arrested after $50K in Nike shoes stolen from boxcar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of nine men allegedly responsible for stealing $50,000 in Nike shoes from a boxcar.

According to reports, on Friday, a concerned citizen submitted an anonymous tip stating that several cases of stolen Nike shoes, taken from the rail yard, were being stored inside a Frayser home in the 1400 block of Todds Creek Cove.

An officer conducting surveillance at the home says he observed several men loading what appeared to be large Nike boxes into a Dodge Durango parked in front of the house.

Walgreens robbery leads to high-speed pursuit, man in custody

Additional officers made the scene and nine individuals were taken into custody.

Approximately 35 cases of Nike shoes were found inside the Dodge Durango, three boxes were found inside a Dodge Grand Caravan, and 30 cases were discovered inside the house, reports say.

Police confirmed the Nike shoes were stolen overnight from the CSX rail yard located at 1493 North Holmes. The total value of the shoes was determined to be approximately $50,000.

Nine individuals were arrested but as of now, only the following five have been identified:

Tracy Fleming (46)

Rah’heem Tuggle (25)

Darren Stewart (28)

Troy Gaines (31)

Tray’Vion Smith (25)

Left: Tracy Fleming, right: Rah’heem Tuggle (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Left: Darren Stewart, middle: Troy Gaines, right: Tray’Vion Smith (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

All five of the men are charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.