9 arrested in downtown L.A. retail theft bust

Nine suspects were arrested in a retail theft bust at a popular shopping plaza in downtown Los Angeles.

On Feb. 7, Los Angeles police conducted a blitz operation at the FIGat7th shopping center located on the 700 block of South Figueroa Street.

A blitz operation involves law enforcement “strategically saturating an area with personnel and resources to address a specific issue,” said LAPD.

During the operation, nine suspects were arrested for retail theft including:

Emilia Micoi, 19

Ana Marie Gandac, 19

Justin Carter, 28

Carlos Dominguez, 33

Richard Green, 34

Luis Amaya, 39

Jose Cano, 43

Jesse Lamb, 47

One unidentified juvenile

Photos of the stolen merchandise taken from shops included a variety of designer perfumes, colognes, makeup from Sephora, athletic wear, sneakers, a backpack and more. One of the suspects was also found with a security alarm tag remover, police said.

Police found stolen designer perfumes, colognes and makeup during a retail theft bust in downtown L.A. on Feb. 7, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police found stolen athletic wear, sneakers and accessories during a retail theft bust on Feb. 7, 2024 in downtown L.A. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A security alarm tag remover found during a retail theft bust in downtown L.A. on Feb. 7, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

FIGat7th shopping and dining area in downtown Los Angeles. (Google Earth)

FIGat7th shopping and dining area in downtown Los Angeles. (Google Earth)

Police found stolen athletic wear, sneakers and accessories during a retail theft bust on Feb. 7, 2024 in downtown L.A. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Authorities said the FIGat7th mall is a constant target for thefts, resulting in a daily loss of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

41 arrested in Los Angeles County retail theft bust

Retailers at the mall include Nordstrom Rack, Zara, Sephora, H&M, MAC Cosmetics, Sunglass Hut, Victoria’s Secret, Target, T-Mobile, Lenscrafters and more.

All nine suspects were arrested on charges of shoplifting, grand theft and commercial burglary.

The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information about similar crimes is asked to call LAPD Burglary Theft Detectives at 213-833-3750. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.