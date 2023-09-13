9 arrested after human trafficking victims rescued in Visalia
A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of nine men and the rescue of several human trafficking victims.
Rose Wang, who works on strategy and operations for Bluesky, shared a screenshot of the moment on X, formerly Twitter. While we previously reported that Bluesky passed one million installs in July, it hadn't actually hit the one million user mark until now. Bluesky's fresh milestone means that one million people were able to actually create an account, not just grab the app.
The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.
Hear from the 3 women who helped get actor sentenced to decades in prison for rape, plus all the latest.
Here's what happened the last time they graced the VMAs stage.
Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after he was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Amazon this morning announced an expansion of its logistics network that will allow its selling partners to move their products in bulk from Amazon’s low-cost storage service, Amazon Warehousing Distribution (AWD), to any sales channel, including physical stores and warehouses, instead of only directly to consumers' doorsteps. The new solution, called Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD), will allow sellers to replenish all their sales and fulfillment channels from a single inventory pool, Amazon explains, which simplifies supply chain management and allows for cost savings on inbound shipping. The solution also allows sellers to leverage Amazon's investment in its distribution network and technology to maintain the right inventory levels across all their sales channels, including online and physical store locations, in order to grow their business.
Madrid-based influencer and YouTuber Marina Rivera waded into a dangerous cave for a photoshoot.
Don't be fooled — Amazon has some of the best affordable men's hoodies you'll find online. Here are reviewers' six top picks.
Enfabrica, a company building networking chips designed to handle AI and machine learning workloads, today announced that it raised $125 million in a Series B funding round that values the company at "five times" its Series A post-money valuation, according to co-founder and CEO Rochan Sankar. Led by Atreides Management with participation from Sutter Hill Ventures, Nvidia, IAG Capital Partners, Liberty Global Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Infinitum Partners and Alumni Ventures, the new tranche brings Enfabrica's total raised to $148 million. Sankar says that it'll be put toward supporting Enfabrica's R&D and operations, as well as expanding its engineering, sales and marketing teams.
Back in 2010, Israeli data analytics startup SQream made a bet on the potential of GPUs as a cornerstone of enabling the processing and querying of big datasets, an area that it believed would only grow as datasets became larger and larger. The Series C is being led by World Trade Ventures, with Schusterman Investments, George Kaiser Foundation (Atento), Icon Continuity Fund, Blumberg Capital and Freddy & Helen Holdings also participating.
AuthMind, a Maryland-based startup that aims to help businesses protect themselves from identity-related cyberattacks, today announced that it has raised an $8.5 million seed round led by Ballistic Ventures, with strategic participation from IBM Ventures. The company was co-founded by CEO Shlomi Yanai and CTO Ankur Panchbudhe. With AuthMind, they are looking to make their mark in the booming identity security space.
In a blow to the autonomous trucking industry, the California Senate passed a bill Monday that requires a trained human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving, heavy-duty vehicle operates on public roads in the state. AB 316, which passed the Senate floor with 36 votes in favor and two against, still needs to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it becomes law. Newsom has a reputation for being friendly to the tech industry, and is expected to veto AB 316.
Ascento is stepping into the gap with autonomous security patrolling robots called Ascento Guards. Distinguished by their wheel-leg design that can cover a variety of terrain, Ascent’s security patrolling robots are currently deployed on large industrial sites and perform repetitive tasks like perimeter checks, sending alerts to human security guards when needed. The company says they have covered 3,000 kilometers for outdoor security since early this year.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
Hotel and casino giant MGM Resorts has confirmed a “cybersecurity issue” is to blame for an ongoing outage affecting systems at the company's Las Vegas properties. “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. According to reports on social media, the incident has led to outages impacting ATM cash dispensers and slot machines at MGM’s Las Vegas casinos, and forced hotel restaurants to accept cash-only payments.