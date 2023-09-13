9 arrested after human trafficking victims rescued in Visalia

KFSN – Fresno
0

A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of nine men and the rescue of several human trafficking victims.

Recommended Stories

  • Bluesky officially hits 1 million users

    Rose Wang, who works on strategy and operations for Bluesky, shared a screenshot of the moment on X, formerly Twitter. While we previously reported that Bluesky passed one million installs in July, it hadn't actually hit the one million user mark until now. Bluesky's fresh milestone means that one million people were able to actually create an account, not just grab the app.

  • Can David Stearns be the Mets’ game-changer? Here’s what his Brewers tenure can tell us about his approach

    The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.

  • Danny Masterson legal news brief: Victims' gut-wrenching statements revealed, Bijou Phillips spotted for 1st time since sentencing

    Hear from the 3 women who helped get actor sentenced to decades in prison for rape, plus all the latest.

  • They're back! Diddy, Shakira, Lil Wayne, Fall Out Boy to perform at 2023 MTV VMAs for the 1st time in over a decade.

    Here's what happened the last time they graced the VMAs stage.

  • Dodgers clear out P Julio Urías’ locker, cover up murals after felony domestic violence arrest

    Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after he was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

  • Seahawks adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters after injuries in opening loss

    Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs for Week 2

    Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Amazon announces Supply Chain by Amazon, which includes restocking physical stores

    Amazon this morning announced an expansion of its logistics network that will allow its selling partners to move their products in bulk from Amazon’s low-cost storage service, Amazon Warehousing Distribution (AWD), to any sales channel, including physical stores and warehouses, instead of only directly to consumers' doorsteps. The new solution, called Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD), will allow sellers to replenish all their sales and fulfillment channels from a single inventory pool, Amazon explains, which simplifies supply chain management and allows for cost savings on inbound shipping. The solution also allows sellers to leverage Amazon's investment in its distribution network and technology to maintain the right inventory levels across all their sales channels, including online and physical store locations, in order to grow their business.

  • Influencer who posed in an off-limits cave slammed by followers for risking her life for Instagram: 'Delete this'

    Madrid-based influencer and YouTuber Marina Rivera waded into a dangerous cave for a photoshoot.

  • Looking for affordable men's hoodies? Amazon has the 6 best ones you can buy

    Don't be fooled — Amazon has some of the best affordable men's hoodies you'll find online. Here are reviewers' six top picks.

  • Enfabrica, which builds networking hardware to drive AI workloads, raises $125M

    Enfabrica, a company building networking chips designed to handle AI and machine learning workloads, today announced that it raised $125 million in a Series B funding round that values the company at "five times" its Series A post-money valuation, according to co-founder and CEO Rochan Sankar. Led by Atreides Management with participation from Sutter Hill Ventures, Nvidia, IAG Capital Partners, Liberty Global Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Infinitum Partners and Alumni Ventures, the new tranche brings Enfabrica's total raised to $148 million. Sankar says that it'll be put toward supporting Enfabrica's R&D and operations, as well as expanding its engineering, sales and marketing teams.

  • SQream calls in $45M to expand its GPU-based big data analytics platform

    Back in 2010, Israeli data analytics startup SQream made a bet on the potential of GPUs as a cornerstone of enabling the processing and querying of big datasets, an area that it believed would only grow as datasets became larger and larger. The Series C is being led by World Trade Ventures, with Schusterman Investments, George Kaiser Foundation (Atento), Icon Continuity Fund, Blumberg Capital and Freddy & Helen Holdings also participating.

  • AuthMind raises seed funding for its identity SecOps platform

    AuthMind, a Maryland-based startup that aims to help businesses protect themselves from identity-related cyberattacks, today announced that it has raised an $8.5 million seed round led by Ballistic Ventures, with strategic participation from IBM Ventures. The company was co-founded by CEO Shlomi Yanai and CTO Ankur Panchbudhe. With AuthMind, they are looking to make their mark in the booming identity security space.

  • California bill to ban driverless autonomous trucks goes to Newsom's desk

    In a blow to the autonomous trucking industry, the California Senate passed a bill Monday that requires a trained human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving, heavy-duty vehicle operates on public roads in the state. AB 316, which passed the Senate floor with 36 votes in favor and two against, still needs to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it becomes law. Newsom has a reputation for being friendly to the tech industry, and is expected to veto AB 316.

  • Ascento’s robots aid overstretched security guards

    Ascento is stepping into the gap with autonomous security patrolling robots called Ascento Guards. Distinguished by their wheel-leg design that can cover a variety of terrain, Ascent’s security patrolling robots are currently deployed on large industrial sites and perform repetitive tasks like perimeter checks, sending alerts to human security guards when needed. The company says they have covered 3,000 kilometers for outdoor security since early this year.

  • Finally thriving in its dying season, was Pac-12's demise simply bad timing?

    The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?

  • Ex-Bengals DB Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested after alleged incident on plane at Cincinnati airport

    Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.

  • Max Q: Elon says Starship is ready, FAA says not quite

    The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April, but regulators won’t green light a second launch until the company completes more than 60 “corrective actions.” While the FAA did not disclose the details of the 63 actions SpaceX must take before launching Starship again, the agency did provide a list of just some of what’s expected, including vehicle hardware redesigns, redesigns to the launch pad and additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems. Once SpaceX has implemented all of the corrective actions -- and only at this point -- it can apply for and receive a modified license from the FAA to launch Starship again.

  • Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba facing 4-year ban after failing drug test

    Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.

  • MGM Resorts blames 'cybersecurity issue' for ongoing outage

    Hotel and casino giant MGM Resorts has confirmed a “cybersecurity issue” is to blame for an ongoing outage affecting systems at the company's Las Vegas properties. “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. According to reports on social media, the incident has led to outages impacting ATM cash dispensers and slot machines at MGM’s Las Vegas casinos, and forced hotel restaurants to accept cash-only payments.