9 arrested after investigation into ‘rampant drug dealing’ in Washington Square Park: officials

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police arrested nine people following an undercover investigation into “rampant drug dealing” in Washington Square Park, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Police investigated the sale of psychedelic psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine around Washington Square Park, making nine arrests over the past six weeks, according to the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office in New York.

The investigation began last July in response to complaints from the community about open drug activity in the popular Manhattan park, authorities said.

Investigators determined that most of the drug dealers were associated with a loosely affiliated street crew selling psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and crack cocaine, according to the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office The suspects were arrested after making more than a dozen sales to undercover officers, authorities said.

“The aim of this investigation, which was initiated in response to community complaints about rampant drug dealing in Washington Square Park, is to ensure that this public recreational space can be enjoyed in the way it’s intended to be, and those who live in the surrounding area can feel comfortable in their neighborhood,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said in a statement.

