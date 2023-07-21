9 arrested after months-long drug investigation in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says

Nine people are facing drug charges following a months-long investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine began in January of this year. Investigators worked with personnel from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and federal agents.

Over the course of the six-month-long investigation, law enforcement was able to identify and go undercover to buy illegal substances from people directly involved in the sale of fentanyl or crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators seized more than 440 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of powdered fentanyl, and about 200 suspected Fentanyl pills. The drugs are believed to have a value of more than $25,000.

After collecting all of the evidence, narcotics investigators presented the case to an Iredell County Grand Jury on July 5, where it was decided that there was sufficient evidence to charge the nine suspects.

The following were arrested and charged:

Ashley Nicole Clarke, 29, of Harmony

Nickolas Aaron Whitson, 30, of Harmony

Tiffany Amber Power, 26, of Statesville

Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 30, of Statesville

William Joseph McCurdy, 32, of Statesville

Madison Elizabeth Uptain, 21, of Cleveland

Bradley Montana Reavis, 27, of Statesville

Christopher Todd Matheny, 49, of Statesville

Russell Javon Linney, 33, of Statesville

