5 arrested in theft ring hitting Home Depot stores in Coweta County, deputies say

Officials have arrested at least five people in connection to an alleged theft ring targeting Home Depot stores.

A Newnan police detective spotted several people stealing tools and loading them into two black minivans at the Newnan Home Depot on Sept. 1.

The officer followed the two vans and alerted Coweta County Sheriff’s Office who made the arrests.

Deputies pulled the vans over and found two large totes filled with stolen merchandise. The tools included nail guns, angle grinders, drills, hammers, batteries and battery charges.

In total, the stolen merchandise is worth more than $9,000.

Deputies arrested Jennifer Santiago-Figueroa, Marilyn Reyes-Colon, Edwin Sanchez Rodriguez, Heriberto Vargas and Alfonso Matias Vega. All of them face felony theft by shoplifting charges.

Rodreiquez and Vargas also face obstruction of officers and giving false name to officers charges.

A further investigation also connected Vega to other Home Depot thefts around the country equaling $300,000.

