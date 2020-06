Museum of Military History (Dresden, Germany)

Built originally as an armory in 1876, the structure officially became a museum in 1897. By 1989, however, the German government decided to close the public structure due to its uncertainty as to how it wanted history to remember its military positions. The space reopened in 2011, but not before a renovation was executed by Daniel Libeskind. His vision added a modern facade, which juts out from an otherwise traditional neoclassical building.