The 9 Best Cars for Summer Road Trips

Brett Berk
  • The Aston Martin Vantage was already undeniably compelling, with a seductive yet minatory shape, delicious sounds from its 507 hp twin-turbo V8 motor, and enough leather to keep an ’80s hair metal band outfitted for at least one tour. Add (or subtract?) <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/aston-martin-unveiled-second-fastest-convertible-car?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the world’s fastest-opening convertible top" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the world’s fastest-opening convertible top</a>, and you have a recipe for summer perfection, even if you drive yours through the Sonoran Desert, like we did. [Base price: $161,000]
  • In an era where three-fourths of new-car buyers select trucks and SUVs, station wagons may seem anachronistic. But we don’t mind <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/proof-station-wagons-newest-status-symbol?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:standing out from the quotidian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">standing out from the quotidian</a>, and there are few more stylish ways to do that than in Audi’s big long-roof. Jacked up a bit to provide more ground clearance, and hosting one of the most refined interiors in the industry, the AllRoad will truly send you. (And if you need to be sent by express mail, try the $109,000 591 hp RS6 Avant wagon.) [Base Price: $65,900]
  • General Motors, which owns these three brands, has been building hulking full-size SUVs since 1935 (yes, you read that correctly). They now come in three distinctive flavors, and though they escalate in luxury and price as you move up the ranks, they all sport a magnetically smooth ride, readily usable technology, loping V8 engines, and enough room for a baseball team. All three can be had with a diesel motor that provides 728 miles of range on one tank, but only the <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/cadillacs-new-2021-escalade-features-high-tech-firsts?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Escalade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Escalade</a> features GM’s hands-off SuperCruise highway driver assistance package. [Base Prices: $51,700, $53,700, $76,195]
  • Genesis, the upscale brand from Korean automaker Hyundai, may not be a household name—yet—but it is creating a full line of very compelling vehicles. That includes this sporting mid-size sedan. Designed to compete with the Audi A6, BMW 5-Series, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the Genesis offers distinctive exterior styling, a finely crafted interior, credible handling and acceleration, and a lot of value for the price. And for us, the fact that the brand isn’t well known only adds to its mystique (as does <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/rem-koolhaass-oma-designs-sleek-showroom-hyundais-genesis?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:its Rem Koolhaas/OMA–designed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">its Rem Koolhaas/OMA–designed</a> showroom space.) [Base Price: $48,725]
  • Lamborghini’s entry-level exotic is getting a bit long in the tooth, having been around since 2014. But the magicians at Sant’Agata, where the brand is headquartered, never rest, providing constant updates to the screaming V-10 engine, suspension, interior appointments, and technology to add interest to the outrage. We took one on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CH3oNZBljgS/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an adventure in Malibu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an adventure in Malibu</a>, and what it lacked in interior storage space, it made up for in personality galore. [Base Price: $223,654]
  • The Navigator is one of <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/ad-lincoln-navigator-cross-country-test-drive?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our favorite road trip cars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our favorite road trip cars</a>. It has rectilinear good looks on the outside, for sure. And it has an abundance of room inside for whatever physical or emotional baggage you might want to carry with you. But we love it most for its distinctive—and distinctly American—interior, featuring so much plush leather and rosewood we felt like we were driving a vintage Herman Miller Eames Lounger. [Base Price: $76,185]
  • A thrilling panoply of electric vehicles (EVs) are entering the market right now, with many more expected in the coming year or two, allowing us to honestly say to the car buying public: Your next car will be an electric car. But our current favorite in the available offerings is this five-door hatchback from German sports car manufacturer Porsche. With 616 hp and a 220-mile range, it provides blistering Ferrari-level acceleration (0–60 in 3.1 seconds), luxury galore, a surprisingly usable digital dash and infotainment system, and futuristic styling that looks like nothing else on the road. Consider us EV converts, and proselytizers. [Base Price: $154,850]
  • The Supra is a two-passenger sports car with a remarkably bombastic twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, borrowed from BMW, with which Toyota collaborated on this vehicle. (The Bavarian’s joyous Z4 is built on the same platform.) It is a delight to drive, and absolutely devours back roads as well as highways. Its exterior styling is quite extroverted, and the cabin is a little selfish. But it has a hatchback, and if you’re good at Tetris and origami, you can successfully squeeze a mountain bike back there, like we did for <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNkUN1AFVJU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an Upstate New York jaunt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an Upstate New York jaunt</a>. [Base Price: $43,090]
  • We’ve already revealed our affection for station wagons, so we would be remiss to not include the brand that is most commonly affiliated with the category. Volvo no longer makes the boxily angular people haulers it did from the 1970s to the early 2000s. Instead, it makes these <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHIPboMlAde/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:svelte" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">svelte</a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKB9yzVlf1Z/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Swedes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Swedes</a>. Both are available with all-wheel drive and a variety of power plants, including a plug-in hybrid that will allow you to drive 20-plus miles on electric power alone. You just need to choose size medium or large. [Base Price: $40,950/$51,800]
1 / 9

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

The Aston Martin Vantage was already undeniably compelling, with a seductive yet minatory shape, delicious sounds from its 507 hp twin-turbo V8 motor, and enough leather to keep an ’80s hair metal band outfitted for at least one tour. Add (or subtract?) the world’s fastest-opening convertible top, and you have a recipe for summer perfection, even if you drive yours through the Sonoran Desert, like we did. [Base price: $161,000]

From the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster to Lincoln’s latest Navigator, these are the best cars to create the best memories this summer

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories