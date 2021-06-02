The 9 Best Cars for Summer Road Trips
Aston Martin Vantage RoadsterThe Aston Martin Vantage was already undeniably compelling, with a seductive yet minatory shape, delicious sounds from its 507 hp twin-turbo V8 motor, and enough leather to keep an ’80s hair metal band outfitted for at least one tour. Add (or subtract?) the world’s fastest-opening convertible top, and you have a recipe for summer perfection, even if you drive yours through the Sonoran Desert, like we did. [Base price: $161,000]
From the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster to Lincoln’s latest Navigator, these are the best cars to create the best memories this summer
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest