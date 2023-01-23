9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Trader Joe’s

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s can be a nice change of pace from visiting the typical supermarket chain. Shoppers can find a wide variety of pizza, cheeses, dried fruits and nuts, and even specialty items like gnocchi and seasoning for sale.

While these items might be for sale, it doesn’t always mean they’re inexpensive. So which items give shoppers the best deals without straining wallets? Be sure to buy these affordable foods during your next Trader Joe’s trip.

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Price: $2.69

Your esteemed writer can confirm these are a delicious, budget-savvy alternative to brand name chips.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, said the corn chips come in a 9.75-ounce bag and are a no-brainer snacking choice when compared to a bag of Fritos — which costs more for less product. Pair them with guacamole or chili or just snack on them solo.

Chocolate Covered Wafer Cookie With Peanut Butter Filling

Price: $0.99

Swap out expensive candy bars for this affordable, and delicious, snack option.

“These are light and airy, weigh 2.33 ounces and are only 99 cents, which can’t be said for many (if any) candy bars these days,” said Ramhold. “If you want a sweet pick-me-up and love the peanut butter and chocolate combo, you can’t go wrong with these.”

All Natural Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Price: $3.79

While most grocers will charge around $6 for the same amount of fresh mozzarella, Trader Joe’s is roughly half the price without skimping on quality or freshness.

The half-pound package costs just $3.79, and as far as fresh mozzarella goes, it’s hard to beat this price. “It tastes amazing paired with fresh tomatoes and basil with a drizzle of balsamic on a fresh baguette or just as a side item for dinner,” Ramhold said.

Organic Firm Tofu

Price: $1.79

No, your eyes do not deceive you — $1.79 is the price tag for Trader Joe’s organic firm tofu.

While this is for 14 ounces, Ramhold said she has seen 16-ounce packages of organic tofu elsewhere priced anywhere from $3 to $4. It may not be the exact same size, but it’s worth purchasing tofu at Trader Joe’s.

Simply Eggless Plant-Based Egg

Price: $4.99

Prices of eggs are at an all-time high amid inflation and consumers may be seeking alternatives. Ramhold said this Simply Eggless Plant-Based Egg product is a great deal at $4.99 for a 16-ounce bottle.

Elsewhere, Ramhold said consumers can expect to pay around $5.39 or more for brand name, plant-based egg products.

Sliced Prosciutto

Price: $3.99

Need one more meat to add on your charcuterie board? Snag a package of this sliced prosciutto from Trader Joe’s.

“The package is only four ounces so it’s not something you may want to buy on every trip,” said Ramhold. “However, this is also the best prosciutto I’ve ever had so it’s worth it to treat yourself.”

Hash Browns

Price: $2.49

Want hash browns as part of your meal, but don’t have the time to make them from scratch? Pick up a package of these affordable Trader Joe’s hash browns.

Made from potatoes grown in Idaho, Ramhold said this package of 10 hash brown patties is perfect to keep in the freezer for weekend breakfasts. They can even be made into fast weekday meals; just add your favorite seasoning and cook according to the instructions.

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Price: $4.99

Ice cream sandwiches level up with Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches. For $4.99, you’ll receive a box of four ice cream sandwiches: vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies and rolled in chocolate chips.

While a box of only four sandwiches might not seem like a great deal, Ramhold said these ice cream sandwiches are a good size and live up to their name.

Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Price: $1.99

Love the seasoning found on everything bagels? Purchase the seasoning blend at Trader Joe’s and add a punch of flavor to a variety of items like hard boiled eggs and sandwiches.

“For just $1.99 the jar is a decent size that should last until your next trip at least, if not longer,” said Ramhold.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Trader Joe's

