9 Best Deals in Costco’s October Coupon Book

Every month, Costco releases its warehouse savings coupon book which features discounts on the store's already low prices. This month, Costco members can save hundreds of dollars on laptop and desktop computers, furniture, storage solutions and more.

GOBankingRates searched through the October 2021 Costco Coupon Book to find the best deals of the month to save you the most on your household needs. These deals are available for Costco members to shop from now through Oct. 24, so shop soon to take advantage of these deep discounts.

Last updated: Oct. 8, 2021

Thomasville Timeless Classic Rug Collection, 8-Feet 8-Inches x 13-Feet

Regular price: $449.99

Sale price: $349.99

The Thomasville Timeless Classic Rug Collection is discounted $25 to $100 off per rug depending on the size. The rugs feature 1.5 million point construction and are available in a variety of sizes and colors. This deal is available online only.

Lorex 4K Ultra HD 8-Channel DVR Security System

Regular price: $399.99

Sale price: $299.99

Costco members can get $100 off this security system, which features true 4K Ultra HD resolution, smart person and vehicle motion detection, active deterrence security cameras, long-range night vision and local storage.

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Series Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop

Regular price: $1,299.99

Sale price: $999.99

This Dell desktop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 27-inch touchscreen Infinity FHD (1920 x 1080) display and more. It's available to Costco members for $300 off this month.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-Inch Laptop

Regular price: $799.99

Sale price: $599.99

If you prefer a laptop to a desktop, this Lenovo IdeaPad may be the best deal of the month thanks to a $200 markdown. It features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, Intel Wi-Fi and bluetooth, an integrated 720p webcam and a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. This deal is available online only.

Ridgepointe 8-Foot x 12-Foot Wood Storage Shed

Regular price: $2,399.99

Sale price: $1,899.99

If it's time to replace or upgrade your shed, consider this Ridgepointe storage shed, which is available online to Costco members for $500 off the sticker price. Note that it requires DIY assembly.

Ernest 72-Inch Bath Vanity

Regular price: $1,999.99

Sale price: $1,599.99

Select OVE vanities are on sale this month for $100 to $400 off, including the Ernest 72-inch Bath Vanity. The vanity is available in white or rustic almond, and features an engineered stone countertop, a barn door front with rustic iron black hardware and an integrated power station with a power bar. The vanity deals are available online only.

Austin 4-Piece Top Grain Leather Living Room Set

Regular price: $3,799.99

Sale price: $2,999.99

With this online-only deal, Costco members will save $800 on this four-piece leather living room set, available in brown and ivory.

SafeRacks Overhead Garage Storage Combo Kit

Regular price: $499.99

Sale price: $319.99

Make the most of your garage storage space with this overhead garage storage combo kit, which includes two 4-foot x 8-foot racks and an 18-piece deluxe hook accessory pack. The kit is available online for $180 off this month.

Sleep Science 13-Inch Bamboo Cool Mattress

Regular price: $2,899.99

Sale price: $2,299.99

The Sleep Science 13-inch Bamboo Cool Mattress with Q Plus adjustable base is discounted $600 this month in the split king and split California king sizes. It features a bamboo charcoal and gel memory foam wedge with air channels and a zip-off machine washable cover. This deal is available online only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Deals in Costco’s October Coupon Book