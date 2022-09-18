9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022

Cassiohabib / Shutterstock.com

The autumnal equinox is what most people associate with the beginning of fall, and this year, that date falls on Thursday, September 22. Since it's already September, it's high time to get out your fall décor.

Even if your current stash of harvest-themed decorations is looking a little worse for wear, there's no need to break the bank to spruce it up. Instead, a well-planned Dollar Tree haul could make all the difference -- in your seasonal style and your budget.

To help you make your shopping list, here are nine of the best fall items at Dollar Tree right now.

Brett_Hondow / Getty Images

Decorative Autumn Sentiments Signs

Price: $1.25 each

"There are a few different varieties of these signs but every one is $1.25 each," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews. "They're definitely small, measuring just 11" by 11," but similar items elsewhere will likely cost upwards of $10 to $15."

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Harvest-Themed Leaner Signs

Price: $5 each

"These are $5 each and measure 48" so they're perfect for porches and entryways," said Ramhold. "Shopping at other stores, these kinds of decor are easily closer to $15 at least, and I saw more that were around $20-$30 at some retailers, including craft stores and even discounted home stores."

ucpage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pumpkin-Shaped 3D Metal Wreath Forms

Price: $1.25 each

These 13-inch x17.625-inch pumpkin-shaped metal wreath forms are perfect to make fall-themed wreaths. You might be able to pick up inexpensive ribbon, flowers, burlap and more at Dollar Tree to create your own one-of-a-kind wreath or view some online tutorials from experienced crafters to provide inspiration.

These pumpkin-shaped metal wreath forms come in a 2-pack on Amazon for much more -- $11.48 -- which is over $5.50 each.

Hayk_Shalunts / Shutterstock.com

Harvest-Themed Door Mats

Price: $5 each

Welcome guests to home in style this fall season with a harvest-themed door mat from Dollar Tree. You can choose from mats with sunflowers, leaves, pumpkins or dogs in fall attire and appropriate wording, such as "Hello, Pumpkin" and "Nuts About Fall."

Shop for fall-themed door mats at big-box stores like Target and you'll pay $25 to $30 each. Target's mats might be sturdier, but these are seasonal mats -- not an item you'll use year-round. And at Dollar Tree's prices, you can afford to buy two or three mats and still come out ahead.

EricFerguson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Luminessence Apple-Cinnamon Scented Pillar Candles

Price: $1.25 each

"One of my favorite fall items to purchase at Dollar Tree has to be candles," said Grace Baena, interior designer at Kaiyo. "They offer a variety of fall-themed candle scents perfect for adding a cozy autumn atmosphere to your home. For example, you can find a Luminessence apple-cinnamon scented candle at Dollar Tree for $1.25, while the same candle sells for over $5 on Amazon."

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Royal Norfolk Fall Leaves Ceramic Plates, 10.5-inch

Price: $1.25 each

If your goal is to create a fall-themed dinner table for holiday celebrations this season, Dollar Tree can help you do it for much less with these plates.

"They're $1.25 each, so you easily pick up whatever number you need without buying a whole set or breaking the bank," Ramhold said. "Similar designs cost as much as $51 for a set of 4 plates -- that works out to $12.75 per plate, so Dollar Tree is a truly unbeatable value."

Milan_Jovic / iStock.com

Royal Norfolk Fall Leaves Ceramic Mugs, 12-oz.

Price: $1.25 each

After-dinner coffee, hot apple cider or hot chocolate topped with marshmallows will become more festive when served in these vibrant fall mugs.

"A 12-oz mug that matches the above plates is also $1.25 each, so you can create a matching look for less," said Ramhold. "A 16-piece set of a similar design will cost you around $110 elsewhere, but for about $20 you can build your own at Dollar Tree, and even mix and match fall designs if you want."

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

8-Inch Velvet Pumpkins

Price: $5 each

Think of all the possibilities for these 8-inch velvet pumpkins from Dollar Tree. Table centerpieces, anyone?

Not only are they plush, but they also come in four other colors besides the traditional pumpkin hue. Choose from gray, light blue, dark blue or pink. These could also make great decorations for offices and schools -- or serve as part of a fall-themed gift for a teacher.

lisegagne / Getty Images

Fall Kitchen Towels

Price: $1.25 each

Spruce up your kitchen for fall with these bargain-priced, fall-themed kitchen towels from Dollar Tree.

"Selection of these may vary by location," Ramhold advised, "but you should be able to get a 2-pack for $1.25 or so. Other retailers tend to charge around $6 for themed, printed towels."

