9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter

Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you’d be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we’re still comfortably ensconced in fall, winter will be here before you know it, and for lots of folks that means cold, even dangerous, weather.

Get ahead of the weather and enjoy your time at home by stocking up on affordable items that can make your winter cozier, tastier and holiday ready. Here are the best Dollar Tree items to buy now to prepare for winter.

Kids Mittens

When the cold weather rolls in, kids need cozy mittens to keep their little hands toasty. But if you have kids, you know there’s nothing harder to keep track of than a pair of anything.

Don’t fret, these cute, patterned winter mittens from Dollar Tree only cost $1.25 per pair. So, it’s not too painful, or expensive, if your kiddo loses one.

Storage Bins

With winter often comes an entire wardrobe change, and unless you’re living in a mansion you probably don’t have the closet space to fit all four seasons worth of clothing. Fear not! You can put away your summer clothing in these handy, clear storage bins.

You can also use them to put away summer gardening equipment, kids toys that won’t be in use for the season, or store dry goods and food in your garage so you can do less shopping in inclement weather. However you use them, you can’t go wrong at $1.25 per bin.

Oven Mitts

Cooler weather often means a warmer kitchen, as it’s the perfect time to crank up the oven without worrying about overheating. Hot meals are the stuff of winter months, and if you’re a busy baker or cook, you probably could use a brand new pair of oven mitts.

These cute pet-themed oven mitts are affordable and practical.

Christmas Village Set

Holiday décor can be pricey, especially for bigger displays. But Dollar Tree has an incredible deal on this Cobblestone Corners Christmas Village 62-piece collection for only $32.50 (that’s actually less than $1.25 per piece).

This plastic and resin set includes adorable homes, trees, fences, people and more. It’s also easy to set up on a mantel piece, tabletop or a porch.

Christmas Stockings

Every so often it’s fun to refresh the Christmas stockings, or add them if your family has expanded with kids, in-laws or extended family and friends. Choose from traditional red ones to fun snowflakes, bearded gnomes, colorful animal friends and even packs of mini-stockings — all for $1.25 each.

Soup Mugs

Cold weather and hot soup — they just go together. And the wonderful thing about soup is that there are endless possibilities.

Whether you like to make thick stews, broths full of veggies and spices, or hearty minestrone and split pea, you’re going to need a sturdy soup container to serve it in. Dollar Tree offers big soup mugs with an easy-to-hold handle in three simple colors, sure to pair with any dishware you already have.

Soup

For every person who loves to bake, there’s another who doesn’t or can’t find the time. Dollar Tree has the solution for the latter with a variety of prepared soups in cans, such as Healthy Choice Chicken With Rice Soup, or Campbell’s Condensed Tomato Soup, both just $1.25 for a 15 oz can.

Loaf Pans

As we’ve made clear, winter and the holiday season is a major time for baking. ‘Tis the season for pumpkin bread, gingerbread, zucchini bread and more — so get as many pans as you need for just $1.25 each.

Battery Operated Candles

Winter weather often means winter storms, and sometimes that includes power outages. You can stay prepared with these 4-inch, battery-operated ivory wax LED pillar candles. Or, create a gentle ambience for holiday events or just a calm night at home. Have a nice and safe winter, everyone!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter