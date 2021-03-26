The 9 Best Electric Toothbrushes for Kids, According to Dentists and Reviewers

Practicing proper dental hygiene with your child is the most important thing parents can do to promote healthy teeth and gums. However, young children can get distracted easily and may not brush as long or as thoroughly as they should—and that's where electric toothbrushes come in handy.

According to the American Dental Association, manual toothbrushes can be just as effective for cleaning your teeth as an electric model, but many dentists say that a power toothbrush might encourage kids to do better. "Kids tend to brush longer with power toothbrushes and therefore have less plaque buildup and tooth decay," says Drew Spencer, D.D.S., a board-certified dentist based in Edina, Minnesota.

And because teaching your kids the correct way to brush can be challenging as they develop their motor skills, Christina Alvarez, R.D.H., a dental hygienist based in Arizona, recommends using an electric toothbrush to help develop their brushing techniques. "Kids have limited dexterity and they may not get every surface when brushing," Dr. Alvarez says. "Electric toothbrushes rotate for them, so kids just have to move the brush from space to space."

Some electric toothbrushes come with built-in timers, sounds and songs, and colorful patterns or characters that help make brushing more fun. The ADA recommends choosing a brush with soft bristles, using an ADA-approved fluoride toothpaste, and making sure your child is brushing their teeth twice a day for at least two minutes.

Because there's a lot to consider when choosing the best electric toothbrush for your child, we've rounded up a list of dentist- and parent-recommended products. Shop their favorites below.

Best Electric Toothbrushes for Kids in 2021:

Best Overall: Philips Sonicare for Kids Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush is designed to capture your child’s attention and make brushing their teeth more enjoyable. It has a built-in two-minute timer with musical alerts to signal when it’s time to move to a different area of the mouth. It even pairs with a smartphone app that teaches kids proper brushing techniques, rewards them on their progress, and allows parents to monitor their brushing. Plus, the rechargeable brush has a 14-day battery life.

“We like the Sonicare Kids power toothbrush because it creates a fluid action in the mouth, dislodging more plaque and bacteria around the gumline and in between teeth,” Dr. Spencer says. “Also, it has a two-minute timer, which forces kids to brush longer. And they think it’s fun!”

To buy: Philips Sonicare for Kids Electric Toothbrush, $49.95; amazon.com.

Best Rated: Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush

With over 7,700 five-star ratings on Amazon and the stamp of approval from Dr. Alvarez, this electric toothbrush is a great choice for kids who brush too hard or too quickly. The rechargeable electric toothbrush has a soft-bristle brush head that rotates to effectively remove plaque. It also comes with a two-minute timer and pressure sensors that light up when kids apply too much pressure on their gums.

“I recommend this electric toothbrush to all my child patients,” Dr. Alvarez says. “The pressure sensor is very important because if kids put too much pressure on the gum, it can cause recession or gum sensitivity.”

To buy: Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush, $22.99 (originally $29.99); amazon.com.

Best Beginner Brush: Oral-B Kids Battery Toothbrush

Dr. Alvarez also recommends the Oral-B Battery Toothbrush for first-time electric toothbrush users because of the affordable price and large handle for small hands. The battery-operated toothbrush has extra-soft bristles for children ages 3 and up, and it’s compatible with the Disney Magic Timer app to ensure kids brush their teeth for two minutes.

“I think it’s a good toothbrush to start with because of the price range and it gets kids used to the circular motion of the brush,” Dr. Alvarez says. “It’s pretty thick on the bottom with a bigger handle for little hands. And it comes in different colors and cartoon characters that are fun for kids.”

To buy: Oral-B Kids Battery Toothbrush, $5.99 (originally $7.99); amazon.com.

Best Basic: Arm and Hammer Spinbrush Electric Toothbrush

This simple electric toothbrush is perfect for toddlers who need extra help brushing their teeth properly. It has a fast oscillating spinbrush and a comfortable grip for small hands. Dr. Spencer recommends this as an inexpensive battery-powered option.

To buy: Arm & Hammer Spinbrush Electric Toothbrush, $5.72; amazon.com.

Best ADA Recommended: Quip Kids Electric Toothbrush

Of the many electric toothbrushes on the market, this model is the one the ADA recommends for kids. The small brush head provides sonic vibrations that are gentle on gums. It comes with a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds to signal that kids should move to a different quadrant of their mouth before the full two minutes are up. It even comes with a travel case.

Reviewers love its gentle vibrations and carrying case, and most importantly, that it encourages their kids to brush longer.

To buy: Quip Kids Electric Toothbrush, $24.97; walmart.com.

Best Budget: Colgate Kids Battery Powered Toothbrush

You don’t have to shell out a lot of money for an electric toothbrush when a more affordable option yields similar results. This battery-powered toothbrush comes with extra-soft bristles that lightly vibrate to remove plaque without irritating gums. Kids can choose between characters from Trolls, Batman, PJ Masks, and Ryan’s World, along with cute animals.

“Great little starter electric toothbrush for my granddaughter,” this reviewer wrote. “Vibrant colors, soft bristles, fits her little hand perfectly, and does an excellent job cleaning her teeth.”

To buy: Colgate Kids Battery Powered Toothbrush, $5; amazon.com.

Best Set: Solimo Kids Battery Powered Toothbrush

Get more for your dollar with this set of basic electric toothbrushes for your little one. It’s designed for kids ages 4 and older and features soft oscillating bristles to get at sticky plaque.

This parent said, “My children were excited to get these. I feel more at ease that they are brushing better with the vibration and the rotating head and they have fun with having something battery operated. So it is a win-win, plus the price for the two you get is very reasonable.”

To buy: Solimo Kids Battery Powered Toothbrush, $8.64 for two; amazon.com.

Best for Babies: Papablic BabyHandy Electric Toothbrush for Babies

It’s important for parents to get on top of their child’s dental care as soon as they start to show teeth. This electric toothbrush for babies offers gentle sonic vibrations and comes with extra-soft bristles to soothe as it cleans. It also has a two-minute timer and an LED light to keep them interested. Parents can choose from different brush head sizes fit for babies 0 to 18 months and children 18 to 36 months.

“This toothbrush is amazing,” this reviewer said. “The brush head is the perfect size for little mouths. The light helps parents see little teeth when brushing. All around great product for an important little job of keeping baby’s teeth and mouth healthy and starting good habits young.”

To buy: Papablic BabyHandy Electric Toothbrush for Babies, $16.95; amazon.com.

Best Design: Brusheez Kids Electric Toothbrush Set

This electric toothbrush set has everything kids need to get excited about brushing their teeth: a vibrating electric toothbrush, a manual two-minute sand timer, a rinse cup, a replacement brush head, and a toothbrush cover in the animal of their choosing. If that’s not enough to motivate your toddler to brush their teeth, it also comes with a brush chart to reward good habits.

This parent said, “My 5 year old daughter absolutely loves her unicorn Brusheez toothbrush set. We were having a hard time getting her to brush her teeth so we ordered this set. Now she brushes without having to be told. Best investment ever.”

To buy: Brusheez Kids Electric Toothbrush Set, $19.99; amazon.com.

