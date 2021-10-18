In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate change problem. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global CO2 emissions have decreased by 5.8% in 2020 but are projected to increase by 4.8% in 2021 as demand for coal, oil, and gas recovers alongside the economy. As a result, governments across the world are making efforts to invest in and produce more energy from renewable sources such as hydrogen, solar, wind, and geothermal.

Hydrogen cell fuel is a clean fuel that can be used to generate electricity for a variety of applications such as electric cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and backup power systems. Some of the most popular hydrogen fuel cell companies are Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP).

According to a report, the global hydrogen fuel cell market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $13.8 billion by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.1% over that period. One of the catalysts driving the growth in the hydrogen fuel cell market is the demand for electric vehicles. According to a market report published by Allied Market Research, the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle market was valued at $652 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to $42 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 66.9%. Among the biggest car manufacturers that develop hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric vehicles include Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC), and Hyundai Motor Company (OTC:HYMTF).

Industrial gas distributor Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is also a significant player in the hydrogen fuel cell market. The U.K.-based gas company builds and supplies hydrogen refueling stations globally. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) also started building the world's first hydrogen refueling station for passenger trains in Germany last year, which is set to operate in early 2022. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) shares are up 12.3%, year to date.

9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Stocks to Buy

Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay

Our Methodology

The stocks on our list were picked based on their fundamentals and prospects for growth based on key business characteristics. We chose hydrogen fuel cell stocks that have long-term growth prospects and high analyst ratings.

We ranked these stocks based on the number of hedge funds having stakes in them, based on our data of over 873 hedge funds.

Why should we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment while choosing stocks?

Let’s now look at the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy.

Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

9. Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

We start our list of the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy with hydrogen mobility company Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN). The New York-based mobility company manufactures heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles such as trucks, coaches, and buses. Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has delivered approximately 500 fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles between 2019 and 2020.

JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson is bullish on Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) and initiated an Overweight rating on Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) with a price target of $18 per share on September 9. According to the analyst, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is well-positioned to outperform competitors due to its early leadership in fuel cell vehicles, excellent collaborations within the hydrogen ecosystem, and pure-play focus.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) received $506.2 million in cash in the second quarter of 2021, net of transaction charges and redemptions, as of July 16, 2021.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN), with its hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks, will play a significant role in global economies' decarbonization plans

8. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM )

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is one of the major car companies around the world capitalizing on the $1.17 billion hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market. The Japanese automaker ranks eighth on the list of the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) manufactures and sells hybrid cars, electric cars, and luxurious vehicles. The company markets hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars under Mirai and Sora names.

In addition to selling hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) plans to supply fuel-cell tech to other automobile manufacturers and other types of vehicles including ships, trains, and buses. The automobile stock gained 14%, year to date.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) saw its stock rise 1.7% on August 25 after the carmaker announced plans to open a hydrogen fuel cell plant in Kentucky in 2023, where it plans to produce integrated dual fuel cell modules used in manufacturing heavy-duty commercial trucks.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) reported an EPS of $5.87, beating estimates by $1.15. The company's revenue in the first quarter came in at $72.4 billion and beat revenue estimates by $3.5 billion.

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management is one of the biggest stakeholders of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) as of the end of the second quarter, according to the data tracked by Insider Monkey. Overall, 12 funds were bullish on Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) by the end of the June quarter, compared to 18 in the previous quarter.

Just like Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is one of the best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy according to market analysts and hedge funds.

7. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN )

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

Fuel cell technology provider Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) ranks seventh on the list of 9 best hydrogen fuel stocks to buy according to market analysts. The fuel cell company manufactures basic components that track the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Laurence Alexander of Jefferies on July 6 maintained an Outperform rating on Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) with an $18 price target.

Through acquisitions, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) has grown to be one of the fastest-growing fuel cell companies. In June, the Boston-based fuel cell company acquired the Fischer Group's fuel cell systems businesses, Serenergy and Fischer eco-solutions GmbH, in Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. In the previous three months, the stock gained 10.31%.

Of the 873 elite funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 13 were long Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) at the end of the June quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is one of the best hydrogen fuel stock picks according to market analysts

6. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL )

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

One of the drivers of innovation in the renewable energy market is FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), which lands in the sixth spot on the list of 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. The Connecticut-based renewable energy company commercializes stationary fuel cell power plants across the US and internationally.

On September 15, B. Riley analyst Christopher Souther kept a Neutral rating on FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL). The analyst praised the company's strong third-quarter results and expressed confidence in FuelCell Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FCEL) next-generation technology. Souther set a price target of $8 for the fuel cell stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its third-quarter earnings on September 14 and reported an EPS of -$0.04, beating estimates by $0.01. The company’s revenue in the third quarter grew 43% year over year to $26.82 million and beat revenue estimates by $6.19 million. The company's gross profit in Q3 2021 came in at $1.1 million. The stock gained 206.2% in the past twelve months.

As of the end of the second quarter, 14 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL). The total worth of these stakes is $105 million. This shows the hedge fund sentiment is positive for the hydrogen fuel cell company as 13 funds had stakes in the company in the previous quarter, having a total worth of $68 million.

