9 Best New Items Available at Costco in March

Though inflation is cooling down, prices are still high in various categories, making saving money top of mind for consumers.

One of the best places to find deals year round is Costco. In business since 1976, the multi-billion-dollar global retailer with warehouse club locations in eight countries touts competitive pricing on everything from groceries and pet care essentials to HD TVs and diamond jewelry.

Every month, Costco ushers in a trove of new items to stock its shelves, and March is no exception. This month, members can scoop up great deals by checking out the following new offerings.

Smart Dehumidifier With Built-In Pump

Warmer weather is floating into many parts of the country, which means that much of the nation will be coping with more humidity. That can cause things to feel warmer and uncomfortable.

Cue the Midea Cube 50-Pint Smart Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump, which is $239.99 at Costco.

"This smart humidifier purports to work in spaces up to 4,500 square feet, making it ideal for most houses, and can dehumidify at the rate of 50 pints per day," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com. "It's also Wi-Fi compatible and has an auto shutoff function."

Hot Honey Infused With Chilies

Like your honey with a spicy twang? Then you'll love Sue Bee Infusions Hot Honey, Infused with Chilies. Two 12-ounce bottles are on sale for $12.99.

"You'll get two 12-ounce bottles for that price, compared to roughly $10 for one 12-ounce bottle of Mike's Hot Honey elsewhere," Ramhold said. "It's not the same, but Sue Bee is a well-known honey brand; and, at that price, it has real potential to become a pantry staple as long as Costco carries it."

Cat Tree Hammock and Condo

Cats need their spaces, too. They might as well be seven stories big and replete with non-toxic paper, scratching posts, faux fur beds, pom-pom toys and sisal rope.

"This is a huge cat tree that's great for multiple cats or just one very spoiled feline," Ramhold said.

The Catry Bradbury 7-Level Cat Tree with Hammock and Condo sells at Costco for $99.99.

4-Speed Tower Fan

Again, with warmer temperatures soon coming, you'll want to be prepared. The OmniBreeze Premium Tower Fan for $49.99 will definitely get you set for the spring and summer, when temperatures begin to climb (along with your A/C bill).

"This helps air circulate and comes with four speeds, four modes ... and has a remote control so you don't have to get up to fiddle with the settings," Ramhold said. "It's a really affordable tower fan and comes with more perks than a basic model would, so it's a solid purchase even for households that are watching their budgets."

4-Set of Mugs

Liven up your kitchen decor with the Overandback Mugs. A set of four is $17.99. They're tasteful and colorful, and they will add a touch of spring to a drab cabinet.

"What I really love about them is that they're stoneware," Ramhold said. "So they remind me of things like those classic diner mugs, but they're also dishwasher and microwave safe, which means you can use them wherever without having to worry about them being ruined. They're also stackable, which makes them suitable for smaller spaces and even more convenient to keep on hand."

Electric Super Cooler

True, $179.99 is a bit pricey -- that's how much the Phantom 20L Portable Electric Cooler costs. But this is not your average cooler. This is your average cooler on steroids.

"It has a 20-liter capacity, foam-insulated interior, a maximum sound level of 45 decibels, an easy-to-read LCD display -- and includes a car DC adapter," Ramhold said. "If you're planning a road trip this summer, you should seriously consider this investment."

Eddie Bauer Ladies' Pants

Ladies, take note: If you're in the market for steep savings on fashionable new designer pants, head to Costco, where you can score Eddie Bauer Ladies' Traveler Pants for $18.99.

"Similar pants go for $80 -- $59.99 on clearance -- at Eddie Bauer, making Costco's option over 50% off," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Springtime Wonders Easter Gift Basket Tin

Easter is just around the corner and Costco is celebrating the occasion with a basket tin in multiple colors that sports a treasure trove of bunny-themed treats for $32.99.

"On the other hand, GourmetGiftBaskets.com is selling their Easter-themed baskets for $34.99 and up," Gramuglia said, "and their cheapest options have less snacks than the ones from Costco."

Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Grill

Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Grill

Backyard barbecue season is nearly upon us, which makes it just the time to purchase the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Grill. It costs $319.99.

"This item is $50 more on Amazon," Gramuglia said, "making Costco your best bet to save money on a quality grill."

Editor's note: All prices as of March 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best New Items Available at Costco in March