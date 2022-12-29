9 Best Night Job Options for College Students

SDI Productions / iStock.com

If you are a college student looking for a job that you can do primarily in the evenings after classes, a night job might be the perfect fit for you. There are a number of jobs available to college students that are typically done at night that offer flexibility and don't require a college degree.

To help you find a night job that's the right fit, GOBankingRates asked career experts for their insight and pulled salary data from Indeed.com to get a comprehensive look at what each job offers its employees. Here's a look at nine of the best night jobs for college students, so you can find the job that works best for you.

Bartending

Pay: $15.70 per hour

If you are a social butterfly looking to work in a very people-centered environment, bartending might be a great option for you to consider. While typically the base pay for an entry-level bartender is around minimum wage, nightly tips might average as high as $150 per night, according to Indeed.

"Bartending is a great way to earn good money in a short amount of time," said Oberon Copeland, owner and CEO of Very Informed. "Plus, it's a social job that can be a lot of fun. Most bars and clubs are open late, so this is a perfect option for people who like to work at night."

Night Security Guard

Pay: $16.13 per hour

If you are a night owl, you might as well make some money for your late-night alertness. Consider becoming a night security guard for the businesses in your area.

"If you're looking for a job that's a little more low-key, working as a night security guard may be the perfect option," Copeland said. "It's usually not too strenuous, and you'll get to help keep people safe."

On-Campus Evening Jobs

Pay: Varies

If your city doesn't have a lot of off-campus night jobs available, be sure to check out the jobs you can do on campus. While colleges might be most alive during the daytime, there are a surprising amount of night jobs available to students.

"This can include a dorm hall attendant that sits at the desk and monitors people coming in and out of the dorm rooms," said Donald Williams Jr., founder of Adulting Starts Here, a blog to help people transition into adulthood. "If you have a 24-hour library, that could be an option as well. Jobs like this are sit-down jobs that give students the opportunity to complete school work and still rest their bodies."

Child Care

Pay: $14.55 per hour

Babysitting is a great opportunity for college students. Often, parents are looking for someone to take care of their children after they get home from school and are able to work with college students' flexible schedules. An additional plus to working as a babysitter is that there is no schooling required, and as a nighttime sitter, you would likely be able to spend the majority of your time working on homework while the children are sleeping.

If you're looking to start working as a babysitter or nanny in your town, a great place to start is posting on Facebook that you're interested and passing out pamphlets at stores and neighborhoods nearby.

Content Writing

Pay: $19.71 per hour

Content writing is another job option for students who enjoy writing and are looking for a job they can do after class. By working as content writers, students can do their writing assignments from their dorm room, the library, a coffee shop or anywhere they can bring their computer.

Private Tutor

Pay: $24.82 per hour

The amazing thing about being a private tutor in college is the vast amount of tutoring opportunities. You could tutor anyone, from middle and high school students in your area to classmates and fellow college students. As a private tutor, you would have the opportunity to develop your teaching experience, go over course material with students, respond to students' inquiries and develop lessons to help the student learn the material. You could tutor online or meet with students face-to-face, depending on your preference. As most tutoring platforms don't require a degree, it might just be a great nighttime career opportunity for you.

Janitorial Work

Pay: $14.54 per hour

If don't mind being on your feet and are tired of sitting all day at school, consider doing janitorial work. While it does require standing and minimal physical labor, it's not too physically demanding and won't leave you sore and exhausted after your shift. An extra bonus of this job is that you can usually choose your own schedule and pick the hours that work best with your classes.

Ride-Share Driver

Pay: $14.79 per hour

If you have a car with you at college and enjoy driving at night, working as a ride-share driver might just be the job for you. There are a variety of ride-share companies you should consider including Uber and Lyft as well as taxi services. This is a great opportunity to make some extra money while also getting to talk with new people every day and grow your communication skills.

Transcription

Pay: $19.69 per hour

If you are a fast typer and enjoy working from home, taking up a transcription position might be an excellent match for you to consider. As a transcriber, you would be converting spoken speech from audio and video into written form. You might also be editing transcriptions and ensuring there are no flaws or typos. This job offers lots of flexibility, as most transcription positions are remote and offer you the luxury of working from wherever you are.

Pay data is accurate as of December 28, 2022, and subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Night Job Options for College Students