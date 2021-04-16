The 9 Best Wireless Headphones for Every Kind of Use

The Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of trying to con Scots into backing a new independence referendum with a series of unaffordable election giveaways. ” ’ The Scottish Tories claimed that the Scottish budget would need to at least double if all of the policies and aspirations included in the SNP manifesto were to be implemented. The spending splurge promised by Ms Sturgeon includes free bikes for poorer children, an end to NHS dentistry charges, free bus travel for young people and a laptop or tablet for every school pupil. The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has raised a series of doubts about the affordability of the party’s manifesto commitments, warning that “tricky trade-offs” would be required. The impartial analysis by the thinktank found that Nicola Sturgeon’s array of spending promises would have a "significant net cost”, and said it was “disappointing” that the manifesto does not provide information about what the “significant pledges” would cost. Separate costings by the Scottish Conservatives found that the SNP’s spending plans totalled £95 billion in a single year, although that figure includes policies that the nationalists have accepted could not be delivered with Holyrood's existing powers.