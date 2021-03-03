A $9 Billion Mizuho Fund Sparks Review of Japan ESG Labels

1 / 2

A $9 Billion Mizuho Fund Sparks Review of Japan ESG Labels

Takashi Nakamichi and Takako Taniguchi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A popular ESG fund in Japan managed by Morgan Stanley and sold by Mizuho Financial is triggering an industry-wide review by regulators who are looking into new rules for mutual funds to protect investors from possible “greenwashing.”

Japan’s Financial Services Agency may start discussions with asset management firms and fund distributors by June about whether there should be rules for mutual fund labels, according to FSA officials who spoke on condition they not be identified. One of the goals is to prevent firms from exaggerating or misrepresenting the environmental, social or governance benefits of their funds to attract investors, the people said.

The FSA’s move was partly triggered by the Global ESG High Quality Growth Equity Fund, a 1 trillion yen ($9.4 billion) mutual fund owned by Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Asset Management One Co. and managed by New York-based Morgan Stanley, the officials said.

According to the FSA, the fund initially offered investors insufficient information about its environmental and social impact, the officials said. The mutual fund is one of the largest of its kind in Asia, and quickly caught on with Japanese investors after launching in July.

After discussions with the FSA, Asset Management One in January began including more ESG details in a monthly update, the officials said. The report now explains ESG-related efforts being made by the 10 biggest holdings in the fund, including Amazon.com Inc., Uber Technologies Inc. and Mastercard Inc. The FSA officials said Mizuho didn’t break any rules with its disclosure.

Asset Management One has improved disclosure for the fund with a revised prospectus and enhanced monthly reports, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. A representative for Morgan Stanley said they were not in a position to comment on the naming of the fund.

Global regulators are introducing more rules to crack down on so-called greenwashing as questions linger over self-labeled “ESG funds.” Europe’s markets regulator is calling for policing of ESG ratings to prevent false labels from misleading investors, while the U.S. is reviewing its rules for fund names.

Japan has latched on to the ESG fund craze more than any other country in Asia, accounting for 80% of ESG exchange traded fund assets in the region, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. Japanese ESG mutual funds also dominate the list of the largest funds in the region, according to data compiled by Bloomberg:

Still, the absence of clear fund descriptions raises concerns that some companies might take advantage of the boom by labeling funds ESG even if they don’t have a strong link to environmental or social causes, the officials said. That lack of clarity could ultimately undermine Japan’s efforts to persuade households to invest more of their almost 2 quadrillion yen of financial assets, and potentially impair the growth of ESG investments.

The number of Japanese mutual funds with one or more ESG factors in its name has increased by 26% since June to about 120, according to estimates from Shoko Shinoda, a Rakuten Securities Inc. mutual funds analyst. With ESG becoming a buzzword, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s asset management arm late last month renamed its more-than-a-decade-old Nomura Global SRI Index Fund to the Nomura Global ESG Equity Index Fund.

The FSA has been studying the U.S. regulation, generally known as the “names rule,” the officials said. Adopted in 2001 for investor protection, the regulation stipulates that if a fund name signals a particular type of investment, it should put at least 80% of its holdings in that asset class. Japan has no such requirements in place.

The SEC last year asked funds, investors and other market participants for comments on the names rule. It raised the issue of whether the rule should apply to terms that reflect “certain qualitative characteristics” of an investment, such as “ESG” and “sustainable.”

(Updates with analyst comment in 10th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto chairman, director, to step down after rock shelter destruction

    Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday its chair and a board director would step down, bowing to investor pressure over the destruction of two ancient Aboriginal rock shelters for an iron ore mine last year in Western Australia. Simon Thompson will step down as chairman following next year's annual general meetings, while non-executive director Michael L'Estrange will also retire from the board after this year's meetings, Rio said in a statement. The destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters last year sparked a public and investor uproar that led to the resignation of then CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two deputies.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $159.02, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day.

  • UK financial services firms continue to move jobs and assets to EU

    More than a quarter of these firms have detailed the negative financial impact Brexit is having or will have on their business.

  • U.S. gets 'C-,' faces $2.59 trillion in infrastructure needs over 10 years: report

    The United States faces a $2.59 trillion shortfall in infrastructure needs that requires a massive jump in government spending to address crumbling roads, bridges and other programs, according to an assessment by an engineers group issued on Wednesday. The 170-page report by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) comes as President Joe Biden plans to seek a dramatic jump on infrastructure spending in the coming weeks -- after his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama failed to win approval for a major funding effort. The report, published once every four years, gave the United States a "C-" overall -- up from a D+ in 2017 -- and marked the first time in two decades the country received a "C" range grade -- but found the country is spending just over half of what is required, labeling overall U.S. infrastructure in "mediocre condition."

  • Oil Snaps Losing Run Before OPEC+ Meeting in Show of Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a three-day fall with the OPEC+ alliance said to be poised to agree an output increase at its meeting this week, a sign of the market’s underlying resilience as the impact of the pandemic ebbs.West Texas Intermediate gained 0.3% following the worst losing run since December as Brent also rose. The widespread view among the group is the market can absorb extra barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. That strength has paved the way for the alliance to return some barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying on Tuesday that the economic outlook and oil market continue to improve. The grouping could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.“Tomorrow is an important day but it’s very much unclear how much OPEC will add,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “I don’t think the Saudis will return their additional cuts fully.”There are two parts to the production rise that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will address. First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day it made voluntarily?See also: Big Oil Isn’t Betting on the Future of Crude: David FicklingBulls may draw comfort from further signs the pandemic is ebbing. In the U.S., the daily case count fell to its lowest in more than four months, while economic indicators continued to improve. In Asia, Indian fuel demand will reach a record in the 12 months through March 2022, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the nation’s oil ministry.In an additional positive indicator that economies are on the mend, data Wednesday showed Australia powered into 2021. Gross domestic product jumped 3.1% in the final three months of last year, pointing to a V-shaped recovery.Still, U.S. crude inventories rose more than 7 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar. If confirmed by the official tally, that would be the largest weekly build since December. The API figures also showed drops in gasoline and distillates.Shifts in Brent’s prompt timespread point to an easing of near-term tightness. It was at 53 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, down from 86 cents a week ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Continues Choppy in High $40Ks Amid Market Indecision

    Bitcoin bulls struggle to pare the weekend's losses despite a strong start on Monday.

  • Twin Sisters Score Japan’s Hottest IPO by Making Games for Women

    (Bloomberg) -- To the growing list of things that make gaming startup Coly Inc. unusual, it can add one of the best market debuts in recent Japanese history.Co-founders Anna and Mizuki Nakajima -- they’re twins -- took their seven-year-old mobile games studio public Friday, and the stock doubled, the strongest market debut of 2021. As of Tuesday’s close, each sister’s 33.75% stake was worth 15.2 billion yen ($141.5 million).In both global gaming and Japanese business, Coly’s success and its 32-year-old executives stand out. Almost three-quarters of its 200 employees are women, and they’ve scored two hits with serial story lines that have kept fans -- also mostly women -- coming back for the next plot twist.The company’s particular genre is called otome, Japanese for “maiden.” No one wins, per se. The thrill comes from the story and players’ attachments to their favorite characters. Fans of Coly games praise their high-quality scripts, graphics and music, and they like the fantasy worlds the company’s created.In Stand My Heroes, the player assembles a squad of handsome drug enforcement officers; in Promise of Wizard, the player goes on a role-playing quest to save the world with the help of magic and good-looking men. Free to download, the games require no special skill. Players pay to reveal additional story lines, not power-ups.The market for otome games is around 80 billion yen, according to Coly’s estimates. That’s just 6% of the 1.3 trillion yen market for smartphone games in Japan, but followers tend to be fanatically devoted and willing to stick with titles for a long time, according to industry analyst Serkan Toto of Kantan Games.One fan said she got hooked on Coly’s games after her favorite real-world celebrity announced his engagement. She didn’t want to give her real name because, she said, she worries people will tease her about her devotion to fictional characters. The game is like a sanctuary, she said, and the characters never disappoint her.In Japan, female fans who get emotionally attached to in-game characters are dubbed “yumejoshi.” Another big segment of the otome audience is called “fujoshi,” players who prefer stories of male friendships, romances and rivalries.Handling such a passionate community can be tricky, as Coly was reminded shortly after its IPO filing. In its investor prospectus, the company referred to its “yumejoshi” and “fujoshi” fans, and players took offense at the appropriation of the terms they typically use in a playful, self-deprecating way. Coly apologized for “inappropriate expressions.”Coly declined to answer questions for this story or make executives available for interviews, citing “consideration to users.”For rising stars in their industry, the 32-year-old Nakajimas keep a relatively low profile. Before starting Coly in 2014, neither had a technical background. Mizuki worked in the investment unit of Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., and Anna spent a stint at Japan’s Sankei newspaper.Mobile otome games are often cheaper to make than the typical console or high-end PC titles, which lowers the barriers to entry for new companies like Coly. It also opens the door to competition and copycats, and few titles stay popular for several years the way Coly’s have.According to its filings, revenue and profits have grown steadily since its start, in stark contrast to the up-and-down results that are more common to mobile game makers in the country. The smooth ascent helped the Nakajimas avoid outside investment. Prior to the IPO, they held on to 90% of the company; the remaining 10% was owned by another executive.“Seeing a pair of women setting up a company and successfully leading it to a stock exchange is truly exceptional in Japan,” said Daisuke Iijima, chief researcher at Teikoku Databank. Only 8% of Japanese firms have female CEOs, most of whom are in their 60s and 70s and inherited the position from a relative, Iijima added. In the software industry, fewer than 5% of companies are led by women.Analysts and investors are still skeptical, said Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda. A couple of hit games could still be considered lucky, and the company will need to expand its appeal beyond its current customer base, he added.One potential new market could be overseas. Global familiarity with anime and the surrounding culture has been growing, said Kantan’s Toto. China and South Korea have embraced Japanese pop culture trends in the past. Nexon Co. saw its U.S. revenue surge after it acquired Pixelberry Studios in 2017, a maker of narrative games for women like Choices: Stories You Play.“There are a lot more Japanophiles around in general now compared to a decade or two ago,” Toto said.The commitment of players can also spill over into the real world, such as when fans of Exnoa Llc.’s Touken Ranbu flocked to shrines and museums and donated tens of millions of yen to restore historic items that game characters were tied to.“The market’s potential is wide open,” said Naoko Kino, president of game consultancy Kyos Co. “Games have never been so close to women thanks to to the ubiquity of smartphones.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rio Chairman to Exit After Failings on Aboriginal Site Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group Chairman Simon Thompson will not seek re-election at the miner’s annual meeting next year, saying that he’s accountable for the failings that led to the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site last year.The fallout from Rio’s actions at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara iron ore region of Western Australia last May has already led to the departure of former Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques and other senior executives, while Thompson himself had come under pressure from investors to step down.“While I am pleased with the progress we have made in many areas, the tragic events at Juukan Gorge are a source of personal sadness and deep regret, as well as being a clear breach of our values as a company,” Thompson said in a statement. “As chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event.”Thompson’s decision comes as Rio also faces fresh problems on a different continent over the development of a huge copper mine in Arizona involving Native American land. New CEO Jakob Stausholm, who was appointed in December and shuffled his senior management ranks last month, says he wants to re-establish the company as a trusted partner for host communities.“Today’s announcement means the board can be renewed,” said Louise Davidson, chief executive officer at the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. “In particular, investors would like to see the board increase its connection with Australian operations and communities, as well as an increase in mining experience.”AustralianSuper, the largest pension fund in the nation where Rio generates the bulk of its profits, in December called for “changes of personnel” on the firm’s board following its response to the Juukan Gorge incident.Read more: Rio Backed CEO After Blast, Then Watchdog Investors RevoltedThompson in August initially backed Jacques and others leaders, saying they were the right executives to lead Rio’s effort to rebuild relations with Aboriginal Australian communities, only to reverse course weeks later under a barrage of pressure from investors. After a decision to replace the executives, Thompson said in a September interview he believed he should remain in the post to guide the tasks of appointing a new top leader and overhauling the miner’s procedures.Senior independent directors Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon will lead the search for a new chair, the London-based company said. It also announced that non-executive director Michael L’Estrange will retire from the board at the conclusion of the 2021 AGM.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Minimum Wage Hike Unlikely to Stay in Coronavirus Relief Bill

    Lawmakers had pushed for higher pay, but it's most likely not going to be part of new relief legislation.

  • Dublin is Top Brexit Relocation Spot for Finance Firms, EY Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Dublin is the favorite destination for finance firms moving jobs into the European Union after Brexit, according to a study by consultancy EY.Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some U.K. operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so, the review found. Luxembourg is second, attracting 29 companies in total, followed by Frankfurt, which has drawn 23. Twenty businesses are moving business to Paris, according to EY’s survey of public statements by 222 firms through February.Finance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc -- an increase of about 100 since EY’s last tracker, published in October. Almost 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets have also moved, up about 100 billion pounds.Some companies have pulled back from the U.K. as policy makers try to establish how much access to the EU’s markets London will have. Think-tank Bruegel said in 2018 that the City could ultimately lose 10,000 banking jobs and 20,000 roles in the financial services industry.There are other signs that some aspects of London’s decades-long dominance of European finance is eroding. This year, the capital lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock while traders have shifted some interest-rate swaps out of the U.K.“The push and pull of markets across Europe for business historically led from the U.K. continues,” EY partner Omar Ali said. “Such ongoing uncertainty poses the risk of fragmented markets, which is inefficient and costly for all financial services users and potentially damaging to the global competitiveness of both the UK and EU.”(Updates with comment in final paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected million to billion in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited's (NZSE:HLG) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

    Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' (NZSE:HLG) stock up by 7.6% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the...

  • Costco (COST) Queues Up for Q2 Earnings: Factors to Know

    Costco's (COST) second-quarter results are likely to reflect better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses Amid Valuation Warnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped after the biggest rally in nine months spurred speculation about excessive investor optimism. Treasuries stabilized, following a recent spike in yields. The dollar retreated.Technology shares led losses in the S&P 500 as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. dragged down the Nasdaq 100 -- with the electric-car maker tumbling more than 4%. Target Corp. sank on an underwhelming profitability outlook. Rocket Cos., a Detroit-based holding company, soared after a news report that the stock could become a Reddit target for its high short-interest.Bullishness among Wall Street strategists is near levels that have presaged potential trouble for stocks, according to a Bank of America Corp. gauge. The measure assesses the average recommended allocation to equities and is close to triggering a sell signal. A valuation methodology, sometimes called Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates, recently showed stocks were losing their edge. Earlier Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator said he was “very worried” about risks from bubbles in global financial markets.For Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, rising rates are seen as an important element of what’s “giving investors pause at this point in time.” He also noted that they’re relevant when it comes to figuring out the appropriate level of valuations against the stream of corporate earnings.“Did we come too far, too fast in pricing in a strong economy and corporate earnings recovery?” he said.An almost year-long surge in U.S. stocks is due for a pause about now, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial LLC. “History would say be open to some type of weakness or consolidation,” he said in a blog post Friday. Detrick cited the S&P 500’s performance after bull markets that began in 1982 and 2009, the two fastest starters before the current advance. Both rallies faltered near the one-year mark, and the S&P 500 was little changed to lower six months later.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.2089.The Japanese yen was unchanged at 106.76 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.41%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased seven basis points to 0.687%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold rose 0.5% to $1,733.71 an ounce.Silver added 0.5% to $26.71 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should You Buy Target Corporation (TGT) Ahead of Earnings?

    Target Corporation (TGT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • RBNZ Says It Can Increase Weekly Bond Purchases If Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank said it’s watching financial markets closely for signs of dysfunction and warned it has the ability to increase its weekly bond purchases to put more downward pressure on yields.The Reserve Bank “observed pockets of dysfunction” last week and has the operational flexibility to adjust its Large Scale Asset Purchase program up or down, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an interview Tuesday in Wellington. Under the NZ$100 billion ($73 billion) program, the bank is currently buying NZ$570 million of government bonds a week.“We are watching markets very closely, we’re very aware of what’s going on and we do have that ability to adjust the size of our LSAP operations from week to week,” Hawkesby said. “We absolutely have the flexibility to adjust those purchases down or up.”Central banks are fighting back against runaway bets on inflation that have seen global bond yields surge, undermining monetary stimulus. The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday bought twice as many longer-dated government bonds as it usually does, spurring the biggest drop in yields there in a year.Hawkesby noted the RBA’s recent purchases and reiterated that the RBNZ remains committed to a prolonged period of stimulus. The bank could cut its official cash rate -- currently at 0.25% -- further if needed, even into negative territory, he said.“The message that we’re giving along with other central banks is that stimulus is going to be in place for a long time, that we need to have a very high degree of confidence that we’re going to achieve our mandate and that will take time and patience to occur,” Hawkesby said. “We have to ability to lower the official cash rate, and we need to keep reminding markets that we have that ability.”While the economic recovery in New Zealand has been stronger than elsewhere, “it has been very uneven, it is very fragile” and “there is a material probability that we may have to lower the official cash rate” to achieve the RBNZ’s mandate, Hawkesby said.He cited the current Auckland lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak as a reminder of the risks. “There’s still a long way to go. These periods can erode confidence,” he said.New Zealand Central Bank Told to Include Housing in Rate PolicyAsked about the government’s move last week to make the RBNZ take soaring house prices into consideration when setting both monetary and financial policy, Hawkesby said the directive on financial policy was “the first and most important part of the changes.”He said the RBNZ’s financial policy is now required to “have regard” to housing, while the bank has only been asked to “assess the implications” of its monetary policy decisions on the property market. He drew a distinction between the two, saying the former was a “higher threshold” than the latter, which amounted to “a point around transparency and communication.”“The key message is that the appropriate tool to use if we’re going to influence sustainable house prices is our macroprudential tools,” Hawkesby said. “When we make our monetary policy decisions we need to make them with a clear understanding of the broader context we’re operating in. The remit helps articulate that more fully.”It would take time for markets to understand these announcements “and the primacy of the macroprudential tools in that space.”The RBNZ would like to see mortgage rates fall further, Hawkesby said.(Updates with Hawkesby comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

    Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Ambarella (AMBA) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ambarella (AMBA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75.00% and 6.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Danone Plans to Sell China Dairy Stake to Appease Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone is preparing to sell its stake in a Chinese dairy company to fund stock buybacks as the French company tries to boost shareholder returns amid pressure from disgruntled investors.Danone said Sunday it plans to sell its stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co., which has a market value of more than $2 billion, later this year. Most of the proceeds would be used to fund share repurchases. Danone shares rose as much as 2.6%.The announcement comes hours before Danone’s board reportedly meets to discuss its response to calls from investors such as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for management changes. Danone Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is facing demands for him to give up one or both of his positions at the company, which he has led since 2014.China Mengniu climbed 1.5% early Monday amid a broader market rally in Hong Kong. Shares of the company, which makes milk, ice cream and cheese, have gained 54% over the past 12 months.Faber said last month that Danone will divest assets that don’t contribute to profitable growth. The CEO is under scrutiny after Danone shares lost a quarter of their value last year. Bluebell Capital Partners has also called on the company to replace him.Danone CEO to Open Talks With Shareholders as Sales DeclineDanone first took a stake in Mengniu in 2013. Its 9.8% holding is currently held indirectly in a venture with COFCO Corp., Mengniu’s biggest shareholder, and first Danone will convert the investment into a direct holding.The conversion process is subject to regulatory approval and the divestiture could take place in one or several transactions, depending on market conditions, the French company said. The book value of the holding is 850 million euros ($1.03 billion).Mengniu said in a statement it respects Danone’s decision and the move won’t affect its business strategies and plans. The move will cut COFCO’s holding to 21.4% from the current 31.3%.The Chinese dairy maker is expected to post a 17% profit decline for 2020 amid the pandemic’s disruption of the supply chain and logistics, after reporting profit growth of more than 30% in both 2018 and 2019.Danone said that China will remain highly strategic for the company following the sale. The company started a strategic review in October, when it also announced plans to sell smaller businesses such as the Vega protein-powder brand and operations in Argentina.(Updates with market value of stake in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Helios Technologies (HLIO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Helios Technologies (HLIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 46.34% and 7.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2020. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Heads Back Toward $50K, Rebounding From Disastrous Week

    The largest cryptocurrency was up more than 8% Monday, rebounding after its worst seven-day stretch since the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020.