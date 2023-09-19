These 9 Bradenton-area restaurants earned poor scores from Florida health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

Here are restaurants that failed to meet requirements during recent inspections:

5th Season Diner & Steak, 6515 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 15

High priority: Raw beef steak was stored over Alfredo sauce in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw animal foods (ground beef and beef steak) were not properly separated from each other in a walk-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then failed to change gloves/wash hands before buttering toast. Corrective action was taken. A stop sale was issued for the toast and it was discarded. The employee washed hands and put on new gloves.

High priority: Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Six violations, including soiled gaskets, hood vents and filters and a food employee with no hair restraint.

The Bamboozer Food Truck, 5897 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota — Inspected Sept. 11

Intermediate: A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Basic: Three violations, including an open employee drink on a food prep table.

The Club at River Wilderness, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish — Inspected Sept. 14

High priority: One can of marinara and one can of olives were dented at the seams. Corrective action was taken. The cans were removed from service.

Intermediate: A food manager’s certification was expired.

Intermediate: There was a wet towel underneath a cutting board in a prep area.

Basic: Eight violations, including foam cups stored on the floor, no employee handwashing signs and a damaged cutting board.

Cremesh Coffee and Bakery, 1822 59th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 15

High priority: Swiss cheese, blue cheese, feta cheese, provolone cheese, ham, cooked potatoes, anchovies, butter chips, raw bacon, chicken stock, quiche, coleslaw, mushroom soup, cooked chicken and mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. The items had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the items were discarded.

High priority: An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: An employee washed hands with no soap. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw bacon was stored on shelf directly over cooked quiche in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: An employee washed hands in a prep sink. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Two violations, including soiled surfaces and equipment.

Maria’s Pupuseria & Taqueria, 4832 Cortez Road W., Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 14

High priority: Frijoles, cooked rice, carne asada, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, chicken wings, cooked corn, queso, cooked potato, sliced ham, pork, butter and cooked yuka were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the items were discarded.

High priority: An employee picked up a plastic bottle off the floor and then failed to wash hands/change gloves. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Bread was stored in a non-food-grade container.

High priority: A medication bottle was stored on a shelf over a prep table.

High priority: Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils and/or single-service items. Corrective action was taken.





Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Basic: An employee beverage was stored on the food prep line.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Sept. 15.

Mi Finca Cafetera Colombian Coffee, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market) — Inspected Sept. 13

Intermediate: During a follow-up visit for previous violations, there was still no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Basic: The business’ current Hotel and Restaurant license was not displayed.

Super 8, 6516 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 15

Intermediate: During a follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector found unresolved issues, including no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Intermediate: No chemical test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine or for wiping cloths.

Tamiami Tacos, 6513 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 15

Intermediate: There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Basic: Chicken was stored uncovered in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine/bin in the back kitchen area.

Mr. Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 491 Cortez Road, Bradenton — Inspected Sept. 11

Cooked chicken and cooked beef were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the items were discarded.

Basic: Four basic violations, including soiled kitchen floors.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.