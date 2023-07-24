These 9 Bradenton-area restaurants earned poor scores from Florida health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

Here are restaurants that failed to meet requirements during recent inspections:

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3255 University Parkway, Sarasota — Inspected July 17

High-priority violations: 1

Intermediate violations: 3

Basic violations: 5

The Barnyard, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmer’s Market) — Inspected July 20

High-priority violations: 2

Intermediate violations: 2

Basic violations: 1

Culver’s, 3515 Cortez Road W., Bradenton — Inspected July 17

High-priority violations: 2

Intermediate violations: 0

Basic violations: 5

Ice Cream La Oaxaqueña, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmer’s Market) — Inspected July 20

High-priority violations: 2

Intermediate violations: 5

Basic violations: 2

Little Caesars Pizza, 4919 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected July 19

High-priority violations: 0

Intermediate violations: 3

Basic violations: 3

M&J Comfort Kitchen, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmer’s Market) — Inspected July 20

High-priority violations: 0

Intermediate violations: 4

Basic violations: 1

Pizzano’s Pizza & Grinderz, 5627 14th St. W., Bradenton — Inspected July 20

High-priority violations: 4

Intermediate violations: 6

Basic violations: 3

Failed to meet inspection standards during follow-up visit on July 21

Tacos el Guero, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmer’s Market) — Inspected July 20

High-priority violations: 0

Intermediate violations: 2

Basic violations: 2

Yong Feng Garden, 5108 15th St. E. #403, Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmer’s Market) — Inspected July 19

High-priority violations: 2

Intermediate violations: 0

Basic violations: 2

Met inspection standards during follow-up visit on July 20

We’re trying a new, streamlined format for our weekly restaurant inspection report. Thoughts or feedback? Send an email to rballogg@bradenton.com.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.