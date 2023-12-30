9 Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow.

Next week on Casualty, Ryan struggles in the wake of his shock attack, Teddy turns to Jodie and newcomer Ngozi has a difficult start.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Meet Ngozi!

It's nurse Ngozi's first day, and she has no idea where to go.

She finds herself in the staffroom as Max makes a rousing speech to the team about the new security measures in place.

Cam gives Ngozi a tour of the ED, explaining the police presence and the attack, and she's instantly concerned.

2. Charlie supports Ryan

Charlie sits with Ryan in hospital as he prepares to be discharged.

Charlie is positive that Ryan will be okay in the long run, but Ryan feels vulnerable and hesitant — as does the rest of the department.

As Charlie leaves Ryan, he vows to protect his nurses.

3. Jacob makes a heroic move

Iain and Jacob arrive at a callout for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jacob turns cold when he realises there's a child in the house and heads upstairs, where he finds the baby alive.

4. Jodie struggles with Ryan's injuries

Charlie encourages Jodie to support Ryan, but she's hesitant.

Jodie struggles when she initially sees Ryan with his injuries, but the banter soon flows between them again.

5. Charlie vows to make a change

Stevie treats a patient called Ally, who rudely comments on Ngozi's inexperience.

When Ally hurls abuse at another patient, Charlie remains professional but is forced to react when things get out of hand.

Ally insists on making a complaint, but Charlie is horrified at his racism towards Ngozi.

He takes her to one side and urges her to tell him what Ally said to her.

Later, Charlie tells Stevie that something needs to change and offers his support in making this happen.

6. Ryan makes a decision

Ryan is inundated with support when he returns to the ED, as his friends and colleagues gather around him.

However, Ryan's fear is palpable, and he realises he can't return to work after all. What will this mean?

7. Teddy refuses to forgive Jan

Jan wants Teddy to go with her to collect Gethin’s ashes, but he's still angry over Gethin's death and refuses to listen to Sah's advice.

Paige later tells Teddy to try and see things from Jan's perspective, but he tells her how important Gethin was to him.

Teddy also explains that, without Gethin, he likely wouldn't be with Paige — leaving her to realise that he only proposed because Gethin suggested it.

8. Max finally accepts help

Max has his hands full with implementing new security measures in order for his staff to feel safe.

He ignores calls from his nephrologist and remains determined to keep everything together in the ED.

However, the pressure of the job and an angered Stevie — who feels responsible for Ryan's troubles — leads Max to acknowledge his failing health.

He tells Stevie the truth and asks for her help.

9. Teddy and Jodie get passionate

Paige realises that the engagement hasn't solved any of their problems and tells Teddy she doesn't want to marry him anymore.

Teddy goes to the pub to drown his sorrows and is joined by Jodie, who offers a shoulder to cry on.

Unlike everyone else, Jodie acknowledges where Teddy is coming from and tells him he's allowed to feel how he's feeling.

They soon kiss passionately, prompting Teddy to ignore his phone and a voicemail from Paige — who wants them to try and work through their problems.

