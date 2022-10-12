9 Cheap Last-Minute Halloween Buys at Walmart

YvanDube / Getty Images

The spookiest season of the year has a tendency to embrace the qualities of Halloween and creep up on its celebrators. If you are finding yourself woefully unprepared for this year's chilling season -- there's no need to fear. Walmart has got shoppers covered with all of the Halloween necessities you need to make your home and yard the most festive on the block.

Check out these nine affordable Halloween essentials from Walmart sure to put you and trick-or-treaters in the holiday mood.

Walmart

Giant Spider Decorations

If you haven't decorated your home for Halloween yet, it's not too late. Walmart is offering giant outdoor spiders with the cost starting at $5.78 per spider. With the spider sizes starting at 30 centimeters and going up to 125 centimeters (for the price of $9.40), you can create an affordable and effortless holiday look. Simply hang these spiders from your window, stucco, trees, shrubs or the roof.

Walmart

Vampire Halloween Costume

There's no need to stress if you're running behind on Halloween costume buying. Walmart has some of the most affordable options for this holiday, as well as a vast collection of costumes starting at $5. Vampires are always a go-to Halloween favorite, so why not embrace coffin-living by shopping at Walmart for a fun and affordable 100% polyester ensemble? Other $5 costume options at this retailer include an angel, a skeleton, a nurse, a pirate and a witch.

Walmart

7 Piece Faux Pumpkins

If you forgot to stock up on pumpkins and are having a hard time finding them in stores anymore, you can still satisfy all of your fall decor needs by buying the seven-piece faux pumpkin lawn decor set from Walmart. This set is complete with seven different-sized pumpkins made from dense foam with a smooth exterior and bright colors. Spice up your indoor and outdoor fall decor by purchasing this set for the price of $17.99.

Walmart

Tootsie Pops Halloween Candy

Nothing screams Halloween like Tootsie Pops. These iconic candies have been around for decades and their delicious chocolate-flavored centers keep kids and adults alike craving them. These candies are ideal for trick-or-treaters as they are individually wrapped -- as well as gluten-free and peanut free. For $4.88, you can purchase a bag of 40 tootsie pops from Walmart complete with all five classic flavors.

Amazon

Halloween Fog Machine

Creating a last-minute haunted house? What better way to welcome guests to your home than with a fog machine that creates an effortlessly eerie and spooky ambiance? For $32.48, you can create a thick fog for your haunted house that will have an elusive and professional look. This machine from Walmart comes complete with a remote, allowing owners the freedom to create a fog layer as thick or thin as desired.

Walmart

Leaf Lamp Garland Decoration

If you're falling short on fall decor, you can quickly add some seasonal elements to your home for under $10 by picking up the maple leaf lamp garland from Walmart for $9.25. These colorful leaves will add a warm, fall atmosphere to every fireplace or kitchen table and add a little extra brightness to every room. The garland comes complete with 10 feet of leaves strung together with copper wire and LED lights built into each leaf giving the garland an extra pop.

Walmart

Skittles & More Assorted Fun Size Halloween Candy Bag

You likely want to avoid being the one house on the block with no candy to offer the trick-or-treaters who come by. Walmart has covered your neighbor's candy cravings by offering a 315-count bag complete with Starburst, Skittles, Lifesaver Gummies and Starburst Duos. With the total cost of this bag falling at $46.49, it's not the cheapest, but each piece of candy costs a mere 15 cents, so if you're expecting a lot of kids, this is a good deal.

Walmart

Glow in the Dark Stretch Spider Web

Quickly add a touch of eeriness to your home by purchasing the Glow in the Dark Stretch Spider Web Halloween Decoration from Walmart for $12.99. Create a nightmarish scene in your yard by covering your home, shrubbery, furniture, doorways and trees with these webs. This Halloween necessity comes complete with a glow-in-the-dark feature that you can take advantage of by adding a UV black light facing the webs to keep them glowing throughout the night.

Walmart

Haunted Hill Farm Animatronic Clown

There's no need to fear if you are running behind on prepping your home for this spooky season. At Walmart, you can purchase a Haunted Hill Farm 5.75 Ft. Animatronic Clown Indoor/ Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration for $52.79. This terrifying animatronic is the most expensive item on the list but is sure to provide quite a scare in your haunted house or a sinister welcome to trick-or-treaters. This life-sized animatronic is a multifunction prop and talks, lights up and moves. This clown is touch-activated so be sure to hang it or prop it up where visitors are sure to see it so they can be greeted by the four blood-curling phrases the animatronic voices.

Prices are accurate as of Oct. 11, 2022, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Cheap Last-Minute Halloween Buys at Walmart