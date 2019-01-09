These are the 9 cheapest places to travel to in 2019

Got travel on the brain? You're not alone. While we're only a few days into the new year, we are already pondering which trips we want to plan over the next 12 months, while not completely blowing our hard-earned savings -- and, thanks to CheapTickets, that can be a realilty!

The travel site, whose tag line reads "Cheap is good," just released the 9 cheapest places to travel to this year and we are already looking into flights to these hotspots. From domestic locales like Key West to international destinations like Cusco and San Juan, you can find incredible deals on flights, hotels and complete vacation packages right now! Find all of the wildly affordable cities below: