9 children, including 5-year-old, shot outside Ga. gas station

Nine children are recovering in the hospital after being shot outside of a gas station on Friday night.

Columbus police officers were called to a Shell gas station just after 10 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

When they got there, they found a large group of people that included nine juveniles who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims included:

Male, 5

Male, 12

Female, 13

Female, 13

Male, 13

Male, 14

Male, 15

Male, 15

Male, 17

The victims’ names have not been released because they are juveniles.

All nine were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us,” says Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shootings.

No arrests have been made.

