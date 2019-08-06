9 Clues That It's Time to Break Up With Your Bank

Some relationships just don’t stand the test of time. Are you falling out of love with your bank?

If so, you’re not alone. The thrill is gone for 11% of consumer who ditch their longtime banking institution each year, according to a 2017 survey from Accenture Consulting.

A study from the credit scoring agency FICO revealed that millennials, especially, have no qualms about calling it quits and opening a new account somewhere else.

Here are nine signs that it’s time to break up with your bank.

1. The fees are suffocating

Bank fees are higher than ever.

ATM fees broke records in 2018 as they have for the last 14 years, and overdraft fees hit their second-highest level in history, Bankrate reported in its annual survey of banking fees.

Your bank may have additional charges for maintenance, failure to meet the required minimum balance, and for receiving paper statements. Some banks even charge for interaction with a human being.

And whatever you do, don’t wire money or use a debit card to buy a souvenir in a foreign country, because your bank might slap you with fees for those transactions, too.

The good news is there are still free checking accounts out there if you search for them.

You deserve better.

2. The interest is terrible

Some banks have interest rates as low as 0.01%!

As of mid-February 2019, the average interest rate on savings accounts was languishing at a pathetic 0.09%, according to the FDIC.

You think that stinks? Some big banks pay even less: as little as 0.01%.

You could earn a much higher annual percentage yield (APY) by taking your business elsewhere — particularly if you open a high-yield savings account.

Shop around and compare rates. Be sure to check what credit unions, online-only banks and smaller, locally based banks are offering.

3. Your bank is too stuck in its ways

Banks that can be accessed only via the internet have lower fees.

