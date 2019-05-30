9 Cool Things We Learned Driving the Spectre Land Rover Defender

Vintage 4x4s are having a serious moment right now. But even among classic trucks, the Defenders that Land Rover imported between 1993 and 1997 are hotly desired collectibles. The North American–spec (NAS) trucks, in both three-door 90 and five-door 110 models, can nudge toward six figures, depending on condition.

Himalaya, a custom auto shop based in both the United States (Hollywood, South Carolina) and the U.K., is reimagining these machines with increased performance and better build quality than anything that ever left the Land Rover plant. But this isn't just a restoration job-Himalaya is remaking them with new components.

We spent a day with their $200,000 Spectre model, a doppelgänger for the Defender built for the 2015 James Bond film of the same name. Here’s what we learned about this rugged Rover.