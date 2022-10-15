44

9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

Jordan Rosenfeld
·4 min read
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people to purchase items that ultimately aren’t worth it; either because you can’t possibly use all of what you’ve purchased, or it can be cheaper somewhere else.

Advice: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Learn: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Here we take a look at nine of Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand products that you might want to rethink purchasing, because they may not be worth your hard-earned dollars.

Spices

Anyone who cooks a lot will know the allure of a big, beautiful tub of your favorite spices, even just simple pepper or Kirkland’s organic no-salt seasoning. But if you notice that most spices come in tiny little jars, that’s not just to gouge you on price — it’s because spices don’t last forever.

According to the spice company, McCormick, dried spices in jars last, on average between 1 and 4 years. So if you buy yourself a huge container of spices, no matter how good the deal is now, chances are you’ll never use up the whole thing and will wind up losing money in the long run.

Almond Flour

Gluten-free baking is all the rage these days, as people become more aware of food sensitivities or just like to try new things. Thus, it would seem like Kirkland’s three-pound bag of gluten-free almond flour, for $13,99, would be a steal.

The problem is, almond flour lasts only a few months past its sell-by date, according to Does it Go Bad, and up to a year in the freezer at most. Are you really going to bake that many items with almond flour? Probably not.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Tequila

Costco makes it super easy to prepare for a party, particularly when it comes to beer, wine and spirits. Who wouldn’t want to take home a nice big bottle of Kirkland’s Tequila Añejo to live it up?

According to MoneyTalksNews, however, the spirits that make margaritas so tasty apparently taste pretty subpar at Costco. One reviewer said the tequila has, “an unnatural sweetness like it does not come straight from an agave field or distillation,” and another went even farther, saying, “It’s like wearing clown shoes or something. It’s out of place.” So save yourself the money and dissatisfaction by skipping this one.

Diapers

Of all the things to buy in bulk, diapers have got to be at the top of the list. Babies go through diapers faster than they grow, and that’s saying something. Naturally, it makes sense to buy your diapers in bulk, which surely translates to a good deal.

However, according to Natural Baby Life, diapers at Costco are not the cheapest diapers around. That award goes to Walmart instead.

Gel Dishwasher Detergent

Cheaper is not always better, and while Kirkland has many highly rated products, unfortunately its gel dishwasher detergent is not one of them. According to Consumer Reports, it turned up as one of the lowest-rated detergents. This is one product where it’s likely worth it to buy a name brand competitor for a little bit more instead.

Coffee

Coffee lovers rejoice when they run across big containers of tasty grounds, and Kirkland does indeed offer coffee in bulk. The problem is, according to MoneyTalksNews, coffee doesn’t have great lasting power.

Coffee snobs would say you should only grind your beans the day you want to drink them anyway, so pre-ground coffee is already halfway to stale. Therefore, be realistic about how much coffee you’re actually going to drink, and put the Kirkland brand back.

Toilet Paper and Facial Tissue

Anyone who hoarded toilet paper or tissues during the pandemic from Costco probably got a very painful lesson that this wasn’t money well spent. According to Reader’s Digest, these paper products for our most sensitive areas score very low on ratings for traits like durability and softness

Milk

Kirkland sells two gallons of milk in two separate jugs, which MoneyTalksNews described as “awkwardly square-shaped.” These jugs allegedly make pouring a challenge, leading to likely spillage and waste.

Moreover, of all the products that can go bad quickly, dairy products are high on the list. It might make more sense to just buy your milk one regular-shaped jug at a time, looking for deals from your local supermarket.

Deli Meat

Like milk, deli meat has a pretty short shelf life once opened. In addition, chef Lizzy Briskin with Insider rated products she would never buy at Costco, and one of them was Kirkland brand pre-sliced deli meats.

She suggests you’re better off buying fresher, smaller amounts of deli meat from your local butcher or grocer, where you can get exactly as much as you need and won’t waste any.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

    Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. Advice: 8...

  • 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

    Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook....

  • 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

    This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...

  • Costco Deals: 10 Can’t-Miss Bottles of Wine for Under $20

    Costco is well known for its high-quality Kirkland Signature store-brand liquor, but it's also a great place to shop for high-end wines. You'll often find bottles for much less than you can get...

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • Costco Coupon Book October 2022

    The latest members-only deals are valid through September 25, 2022, and we scanned the ads here.

  • Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Looks Dead

    It has been a time of major change on the iconic Las Vegas Strip but one highly-anticipated deal appears to not be happening.

  • 25+ battery-heated jackets are on sale on Amazon Canada: 'Lightweight but very warm'

    Cold weather is on the horizon: Save up to 34 per cent on battery-heated jackets, gloves, hoodies and more on Amazon Canada.

  • You'll Probably Regret Not Buying This Top Dividend Stock at These Levels

    Given the company's financial strength and embedded growth prospects, it looks like such an incredible value right now that investors will probably regret not buying shares at the current levels. Shares of Prologis started their nosedive in late April after e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said it had more warehouse space than it currently needed. The news caused concerns that the red-hot demand for warehouse space would cool off.

  • Oprah Reveals She Had Two Big Surgeries Last Year

    “My appreciation for every organ and every limb has just expanded,” she said during the latest The Life You Want Class.

  • Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy 118 Shares of This Elite Dividend Stock.

    Stock prices have tumbled more than 25% on average as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat red-hot inflation. Because of that, investors can lock in higher yields on some attractive dividend stocks, enabling them to generate more passive income from a lower initial investment. For example, you'd need to buy 118 shares of diversified real estate giant W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) to collect $500 of passive annual income, given its current dividend payment.

  • How Much It Costs To Live in the 8 Places With the Happiest Retirees

    When it comes to retiring, you want to live comfortably. That means settling in a place that has everything you need, where your mental health is high, and your costs are low. Learn: Can I Draw Social...

  • This New Development on Australia’s Gold Coast Is Set to Offer the Area’s Most Luxurious Condos

    There will be just 28 beautiful, full-floor apartments and a residents-only Ocean Club at this Queensland development.

  • How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Stepping Up in the Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death

    The couple's transition to being Prince and Princess of Wales has been "seamless," says biographer Katie Nicholl

  • 'I felt shocked': Comedian on beer-throwing incident

    STORY: A clip of the performance shows Elias, 33, asking her audience for questions. One person wanted to know if she had voted for former President Donald Trump. In an interchange with the heckler, Elias said she voted for his rival, Joe Biden.Shortly afterwards a beer can was thrown at Elias onstage. Elias then picks up the beer can and drinks it while the audience cheers."I felt shocked. I felt a lot of adrenaline," she said in an interview with Reuters. "I was telling myself to breathe. There weren't a whole lot of thoughts going through my head to be honest."Elias said she has noticed a shift in the atmosphere during her sets in the last couple of years. “I mean look at our country right now. We have a huge gun problem, like mass shootings happen everywhere, so I think in general, everybody in this country is a little bit on edge,” she continued. “I just think we’re all kind of in danger."

  • The Horrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s The Watcher

    Ryan Murphy’s new limited series is almost too horrifying to believe. It’s based on a frighteningly true story.

  • Federal Reserve probes Atlanta President Bostic’s stock trading

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith reports that Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is under investigation for improperly disclosing financial transactions that took place during restricted periods.

  • The Apple iPad Mini just fell to an all-time low price of $400 at Amazon — save $99

    With 64GB of storage, 4K-quality video and an A15 chip powering it all, you can't go wrong at this price.

  • The 5 Best Gut-Friendly Foods to Add to Your Breakfast, According to an RD

    For a healthier gut and body, eat these foods in the morning and give your good bacteria a boost.

  • Lebanon president accepts maritime border deal with Israel

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's president, Michel Aoun, announced on Thursday his country's acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to "a positive end." Aoun said the deal represented an "historic achievement" in which Lebanon regained 860 square km (around 330 square miles) of disputed maritime territory but insisted it did not pave the way to normalization of relations with Israel. "This indirect agreement responds to Lebanon's demands and preserves our rights in full," said Aoun, who was keen to secure the deal as the crowning achievement of his six-year term, which ends on Oct. 31.