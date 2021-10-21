9 creepily realistic things you can buy
These nine artists make creepily realistic items that are perfect for spooky season. They include egg monsters, a bleeding hand candle, and scary jewelry. For more, visit: Phone cases and lighters: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MoldyCreations Furbies: https://sophiegstark.com/ Bleeding hand candle: http://www.creepycandles.net Creepy cookie ornaments: https://www.instagram.com/crookedsmile.claywork/ Jewelry: www.tinayuartist.com Egg monsters: https://www.sutherlandsunderland.com Scary paintings: https://www.instagram.com/blakeneubert/ Puppets: https://www.instagram.com/sivart6/ Pie faces: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ItCameFromUnderMyBed