The 9 Cyber Monday Baby Deals Worth Shopping This Year
Buy Buy Baby
Black Friday has come and gone, but there are still plenty of amazing deals to shop today. Instead of scrolling through each sale, we’ve rounded up the most exciting Cyber Monday baby deals that are already live.
Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online sales events, featuring gasp-worthy bargains across many of your favorite retailers. Like in years past, you’ll find major discounts on all kinds of baby essentials, including strollers, car seats, and smart monitors, plus affordable maternity clothes for moms-to-be.
Check out our list of the best Cyber Monday baby deals below. You can find them at BuyBuyBaby, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Motherhood.
The 9 Best Cyber Monday Baby Deals 2020:
Cybex Aton M Infant Car Seat, $263 (originally $350); buybuybaby.com
Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount, $240 (originally $300); amazon.com
Olababy 5-Piece Baby Feeding Starter Kit, $30 (originally $50); nordstrom.com
GB Qbit + All-City Single Stroller, $225 (originally $300); buybuybaby.com
WavHello SoundBub White Noise and Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (originally $50); amazon.com
Melissa and Doug Dust, Sweep, and Mop Toy Set, $21 (originally $30); nordstrom.com
Carter’s 3-Piece Sherpa Little Vest, Long Sleeve Bodysuit, and Pant Set, $16 (originally $32); buybuybaby.com
Jessica Simpson Waffle Weave Maternity Top, $20 (originally $40); motherhood.com
Bumpstart Two-Pack Under Belly Maternity Leggings, $23 (originally $30); motherhood.com
Cybex Aton M Infant Car Seat
Cybex’s car seat has top-notch safety features that you can entrust with your little ones. It’s safe for newborns up until they reach 35 pounds or 30 inches tall. Shop it today to save 25 percent.
To buy: $263 (originally $350); buybuybaby.com.
Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount
This smart baby monitor is a must-have for nurseries, if the 1,200+ perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers are any indication. It provides clear coverage, tracks their sleep quality and breathing, and plays nature sounds or white noise. Add it to your virtual cart today to save $60.
To buy: $240 (originally $300); amazon.com.
Olababy 5-Piece Baby Feeding Starter Kit
At 40 percent off, this feeding kit is a no-brainer for moms-to-be. It comes with two easy-to-hold bottles, a feeding spoon, a training spoon, and a bowl that can be heated before serving it to baby.
To buy: $30 (originally $50); nordstrom.com.
GB Qbit All-City Single Stroller
A stroller is a very important purchase, and we pretty much guarantee that this top-rated option will satisfy your needs. It features a protective sun canopy and a breathable seat design to keep your little one comfortable on long walks.
To buy: $225 (originally $300); buybuybaby.com.
WavHello SoundBub White Noise and Bluetooth Speaker
Today, you can save 20 percent on this adorable white noise machine. Its easy-to-clip design quickly attaches to cribs, strollers, and car seats. No matter where you take it, it’ll provide soothing sounds at the touch of a button.
To buy: $40 (originally $50); amazon.com.
Melissa and Doug Dust, Sweep, and Mop Toy Set
It’s not holiday shopping without a toy purchase, and this cleaning play set is too sweet to pass up. For just $21, you get a broom, mop, duster, dustpan, hand brush, and storage stand.
To buy: $21 (originally $30); nordstrom.com.
Carter’s 3-Piece Sherpa Little Vest, Long Sleeve Bodysuit, and Pant Set
There’s nothing cuter than cuddly baby clothes, and this faux shearling set is definitely worth every penny. It includes a cozy vest, a long sleeve onesie, and striped pants, and it’s half off today.
To buy: $16 (originally $32); buybuybaby.com.
Jessica Simpson Waffle Weave Maternity Top
The cozier the sweater, the more you’ll wear it, right? This one is bound to become a favorite in your winter wardrobe with its cowl neck and waffle texture. Grab it for $20 while you can.
To buy: $20 (originally $40); motherhood.com.
Bumpstart Two-Pack Under Belly Maternity Leggings
You can score two pairs of comfy leggings for less than $23 right now. Whether you dress them up or down, they’ll make you feel good and look even better, according to customers.
To buy: $23 (originally $30); motherhood.com.