9-Day Forecast: Beautiful days ahead paired with rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The beginning of the workweek is starting off with mostly clear skies as we forecast 67 as our high for Monday, dipping to 41 degrees for the overnight low.

As for Tuesday we are predicting temperatures at 68 degrees for the high while we sit at 44 degrees in the evening.

Wednesday again will have mostly clear skies, and it should be a beautiful day for the city because we are forecasting 69 degrees for our high of the day. However a chilly night at 45 degrees is in the forecast.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday warming up to 72 degrees making it the warmest day out of the week; overnight lows are predicted to be at 48 degrees.

Friday we are seeing a 30% chance of rain with 65 as our high, dropping to 40 degrees in the evening.

Into the weekend we start with those breezy conditions on Saturday, our high cooling off to 56 degrees and overnight low at 40 degrees.

Sunday’s high should match with Saturday’s temperature of 56, while overnight lows sit at a chilly 36 degrees.

The remainder of the week will be in the lower to mid 60s with a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday.

