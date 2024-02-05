9 Day Forecast: Cloudy skies, rain and winds for the new week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday we are predicting to start off with partly cloudy skies paired with a high of 67 degrees while we drop to 47 degrees in the evening.

As for Tuesday, we begin to see more cloud coverage in the city while 69 is our forecasted high of the day and 52 degrees for our overnight low.

Those rain chances come in on Wednesday as we are predicting 30% chance of rain while we forecast 61 degrees for the high and 42 degrees at night.

Skies clear up on Thursday. However, the day is forecasted to be paired with windy conditions while we predict our high at 60 degrees, ending the night at 39 degrees.

Friday brings us partly cloudy skies as we forecast 61 degrees for the high, making our way into the night we are predicting 40 degrees.

Moving into the weekend, Saturday is coupled with breezy conditions, 62 as the forecasted high with the overnight low for that evening sitting at 38 degrees.

We have a 20% chance of rain to start off Sunday morning while we predict our high of the day to float around at 59 degrees with temperatures dropping to 37 degrees for the night.

The remainder of the week will remain in the lower 60s for our highs and overnight lows are forecasted to be in the upper 30s

