9-Day Forecast: Heavy winds, snow flurries Sunday night into Monday AM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is expecting heavy winds and snow flurries, starting later Sunday night, Jan. 7, lingering into the morning.

We have a brief window of light snow from around 11:30 p.m Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday morning; accumulations should be minimal, but we could be seeing dusting overnight on the mountains.

Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing throughout the week; otherwise, it will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Calm weather returns Tuesday, warming up to 50 degrees and possibilities of reaching up to 60 degrees on Thursday.

Snow is still in the near future as we are predicting evening flurries Friday.

El Paso skies seem to be clearing up the remainder of the week with temperatures in our mid- to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

As we are dipping into cooler temperatures bundle up, bring those furry friends inside and stay safe on those roads!

