9 Day Forecast: A mix of sunny skies, rain chances and breezy conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday we are under a Weather Alert as those winds may reach up to 50 mph; winds should be dying down overnight and clearing up for a beautiful Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday we are forecasting clear skies with a high of 62 degree temperatures with our overnight low remaining at a chilly at 37 degrees.

Heading into the workweek we are predicting Monday’s high to sit at 67 while the evening cools down to 46 degrees.

For Tuesday we are forecasting cloudy skies and temperatures warming up to 70 degrees, making it the warmest day of the week. We are predicting an overnight low of 51 degrees.

Wednesday begins to see 30% chance of rain paired with breezy conditions. Sixty-one degrees is our predicted high of the day with evening low dropping to 41 degrees.

Thursday skies clear up with a high of 59 degrees and a overnight low of 39 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, Friday’s high is looking to be 62 degrees with chilly evening of 40 degrees.

We then see 10% chance of rain again on Saturday while we forecast 61 degrees as our high with overnight lows still remaining chilly sitting at 39 degrees.

The remainder of the week’s highs will be in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s

Have a beautiful week Sun City!

