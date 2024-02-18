9 Day Forecast: Springlike temperatures make way to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We are under a Weather Authority Alert as a cold front has made its way to the Borderland.

The weather alert is set to expire at midnight on Saturday.

Winds are expected to reach up to 25 mph winds in the evening and should lighten up to 15 mph breezy conditions after midnight.

We are expecting the overnight low to drop to below freezing temperatures at 32 degrees. Bring those furry friends inside and bundle up!

Sunday is National Wine Day, and we are forecasting 65 as the high for the day with our overnight low at 43 degrees, beautiful weather!

Making our way into Presidents Day, 73 degrees is the predicted high for the day as temperatures in the evening cool off to 45 degrees.

We begin to see that warming trend on Tuesday paired with breezy conditions in the afternoon with 77 degrees as the forecasted high and 49 degrees as our overnight low.

Wednesday is forecasted as the warmest day out of the week at 79 degrees. However we should be seeing warm winds in the afternoon.

Thursday cools off to 71 degrees and temperatures drop to 48 degrees in the evening.

Friday looks like a beautiful day with 72 degrees as the high for the day while 47 degrees is our predicted overnight low.

The remaining highs for the week are predicted to be in the lower- to mid-70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

