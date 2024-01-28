9-Day Forecast: Sunday looks beautiful with return of cloudy skies on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunday looks like it will be a beautiful day as skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 64; later in the evening we will drop to 39 degrees.

Monday has those partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees as overnight lows dip to 41 degrees.

Working our way into Tuesday, we are looking at 69 degrees with 44 degrees as our low.

Wednesday we’re forecasting 68 degrees with clear, sunny skies paired with 46 degrees in the evening.

El Paso begins to warm up to 72 degrees on Thursday as our overnight lows sit at 50 degrees.

Making our way to the weekend — Friday is looking to have 20% chance of rain along with those breezy conditions, predicting 63 as our high and 40 degrees overnight.

Saturday is looking to have mostly clear skies 56 as the high for the day cooling off to 37 degrees.

Sunday skies begin to clear up while Monday is back to a cloudy start, both days staying in the upper 50s for the high and upper 30s for the low.

