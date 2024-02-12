9 Day Forecast: Sunny days, temperatures reaching 70 degrees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is Super Bowl Sunday and that means the weather is going to be perfect this coming week!

Starting off the work week with sunny skies and a forecasted high of 58 degrees with an overnight low of 29 degrees.

Well, Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and we are forecasting a perfect day as highs sit at 64 degrees with sunny skies and evening temperatures drop to 37 degrees.

Valentine’s Day is forecasting a lovely day with 67 degrees as the predicted high of the day and if you’re out and about in the evening, our overnight low at 39 degrees.

Thursday will be paired with mostly clear skies with 68 degrees as the predicted high of the day while temperatures in the evening cool off to 43 degrees.

Friday is looking like a perfect day as we are forecasting 70 degrees as the high while overnight lows drop to 40 degrees.

Now to the weekend, Saturday will experience cooler weather as the predicted high sits at 62 degrees and cooling off to 42 degrees in the evening.

Sunday is predicted to be paired with windy conditions with 67 degrees as the forecasted high and overnight low at 45 degrees.

Presidents’ Day has mostly clear skies, 70 degrees has the forecasted high and 46 degrees in the evening.

Tuesday warms up to a predicted 72 degrees.

