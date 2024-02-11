9 Day Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday starts with chilly gusts as the rest of week feels like spring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday evening, Feb. 10, began with a Weather Authority Alert and the Sun City experienced rain and strong winds later in the evening.

We are forecasting light snow between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Accumulations should remain minimal but there is a chance we can wake up to a dusting on the mountains.

Super Bowl Sunday is paired with chilly gusts and a mostly cloudy day. We are predicting the high of the day to sit at 51 degrees while overnight lows could drop below freezing temperatures to 30 degrees.

To start off the workweek on Monday, skies will clear up as we forecast 57 as the high for the day and a overnight low of 32 degrees.

Tuesday skies will remain mostly sunny while temperatures warm up to 64 degrees for the forecasted high of the day and 38 degrees in the evening.

Valentines Day looks to be a sunny day paired with love! Sixty-seven is our forecasted high and 41 degrees as the overnight low. You can say it will be a lovely day, like Robert Bettes says.

Thursday we are predicting 68 degrees as the high for the day and an overnight low of 44 degrees.

Making our way into the weekend, Friday is looking like a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Sixty-nine is our forecasted high while temperatures in the evening drop to 43 degrees.

The remainder of the week, highs are forecasted to sit in the mid- to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower to mid-40s.

