9 Day Forecast: Temperatures warming up to the 80s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —

As per usual, the El Paso weather has been fluctuating these past few weeks and we are still in for another ride of rain and wind.

Starting on Sunday, our forecasted high for the day warms up to 82 degrees with an overnight low of 54 degrees.

Into the workweek on Monday, we may experience winds throughout the day as evening temperatures drop to 60 degrees.

Gusty and dusty conditions are forecasted for Tuesday with the high for the day sits at 73 degrees cooling off to 50 degrees in the evening.

Then 30% chance of rain is expected on Wednesday, with 64 as the predicted high while the overnight low simmers to 44 degrees.

Those rain chances linger into Thursday with 10% chance of rain paired with cooler winds and then temperatures then dropping to 45 degrees.

Fridays skies clear up and temperatures warm up to 73 degrees, but we are still forecasting 10% chance of rain in the morning.

For the remainder of the week, highs are forecasted to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s while our overnight lows fluctuate between the 40s and 50s.

