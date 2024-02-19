9 Day Forecast: Warmer temperatures paired with windy conditions during the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunday Today is starting off with a beautiful day compared to Saturday and I can tell you we might even begin feeling those springlike temperatures this week..

Our forecasted high for Presidents Day looks to be warming up to 73 degrees, making it a beautiful day to relax, run some errands or take a hike. Our overnight low is predicted to drop to 44 degrees.

Tuesday is forecasted as a sunny and fabulous day as the high for the day warms up to 78 degrees; temperatures in the evening cool off to 46 degrees.

This is where that warming trend makes its grand entrance.

Wednesday’s high is forecasted at 79 degrees. However that is paired with windy conditions throughout the day into the evening. The overnight low is predicted to be 45 degrees.

Moving on to Thursday, skies are expected to clear up and the high for the day is predicted to cool off to 70 degrees while our overnight low is expected to sit at 44 degrees.

Making our way into the weekend were expecting beautiful weather so no worries on having to reschedule any plans. In fact I encourage you to plan everything out for this perfect weekend..

Friday’s high is forecasted to be at 72 degrees paired with partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 47 degrees.

As for Saturday, the high for the day is predicted to warm up to 77 degrees and skies are expected to be mostly sunny; 52 degrees is our forecasted overnight low.

Sunday, we are back with partly cloudy skies making the forecast high the warmest out of the weekend at 78 degrees, and overnight lows will no longer be in the 40s as we slightly warm up to 53 degrees in the evening.

Windy conditions are expected on Monday with 74 degrees as the forecasted high and 46 degrees as the overnight low.

Ending with Tuesday, out predicted high is 69 degrees.

Have a beautiful week El Paso. We are getting closer to spring and before we know it, we’ll be in summer!

