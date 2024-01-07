9-day forecast: Wind, rain and possible snow flurries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is expecting winds, rain and snow all in one.

The first storm system is expected to arrive Sunday with 15 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, with breezy conditions and overnight temperatures in the lower 30s.

The second and third storm systems are expected to arrive Monday morning with possible flurries and 30% chance of rain. El Paso can also look out for very windy conditions throughout the day, with temperatures in the evening dipping into those below freezing temperatures.

Calm weather returns Tuesday warming up to almost 60 degrees into Thursday.

El Paso may still see chances of flurries and rain showers on Friday with skies clearing up the remainder of the week in our mid 50s.

