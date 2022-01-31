9 dead, 1 critically hurt in North Las Vegas crash

A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in North Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. Police are trying to determine if a driver was impaired before running a red light. (Jan. 31)

