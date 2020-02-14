9 Democratic senators, including Warren and Sanders, formally call for Barr's resignation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has formalized her call for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr.

Following up on her Wednesday insistence that Barr resign over his apparent interference in the criminal case against Roger Stone, Warren led eight other Democratic senators in a formal letter calling for Barr's departure on Friday. "We are writing to express our alarm about and opposition to the unethical political intervention" by Barr and the Justice Department in the case of President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone, the senators, including fellow 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) claim in their letter to Barr. "The interference ... is a clear violation of your duty to defend fair, impartial, and equal justice for all Americans," and "we call on you to resign immediately," the senators wrote to Barr.









9 Sen Ds have sent a ltr to AG Barr calling on him to resign for what they call “a clear violation of your duty to defend fair, impartial, & equal justice” in relation to Roger Stone case. 9 who signed:

Warren

Blumenthal

Markey

Murray

Merkley

Van Hollen

Wyden

Sanders

Hirono pic.twitter.com/V0fVKVighL — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 14, 2020

Trump quickly tweeted his opposition to the 7–9 year prison sentence federal prosecutors recommended Monday for Stone, a convicted criminal. The DOJ stepped in to lighten the recommendation, though Barr insisted in a Thursday interview that Trump's tweets had nothing to do with it.

