9 EPD officers receive awards for performance in traffic safety enforcement

May 27—ENID, Okla. — Nine Enid Police Department officers were honored this year as part of the 28th annual Oklahoma Buckledown Awards.

Dr. Richard Coberg and the late Sgt. Mike Garner organized the awards program in 1993 to recognize a group of Tulsa police officers for their outstanding performance in DUI and seat belt enforcement, according to an EPD press release.

The Buckledown Awards program is held every spring and now is the largest statewide recognition of law enforcement officers in the state and the region, the release said.

The awards are open to any law enforcement officer in the state, and there were 148 awards in total given this year, with nine going to EPD.

Lt. Eric Holtzclaw, Sgt. Andy Morris and Officer Devin Horton were awarded Impaired Driving Enforcement awards for their continued efforts and participation in the department's Traffic Safety grant, which provides funds for overtime in the enforcement of traffic laws, including DUI enforcement, according to the release.

Officers Court Bonnet, Charles Daniels, Sean Dyer, Geoffrey McBride, Jordan O'Reilly and Donald Sanders were recognized with Traffic Safety Enforcement awards.

"The safety and well-being of our citizens is our highest priority," Capt. Tim Jacobi said in the release. "To have such a large number of our officers recognized for their efforts shows we are working toward making Enid streets safer."

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.